The Orbis Schools Celebrate 100 per cent Success in CBSE Results 2024

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: The Orbis Schools are proud to announce a remarkable achievement of a 100% pass result in both the Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE examinations for the academic year 2023-24. This outstanding success reflects the dedication and hard work of our students, teachers, and the entire Orbis community.

The students at The Orbis Schools have excelled in all subjects, with exemplary results in English in both classes 10 and 12, and in all Humanities subjects in Class 12. The unwavering determination and perseverance demonstrated by the students and teachers is a poignant reminder of the transformative power of education. It reaffirms our commitment to creating inclusive and supportive learning environments that empower all students to thrive, regardless of the obstacles they may encounter along the way.

Class 10 Achievements:

At The Orbis School, Keshav Nagar, the top performers are (Best of 5 subjects):

- Aayushi Kumar - 99%

- Jhanvi Sanjana Pendyala - 98.4%

- Samanwita Chattopadhyay - 98.2%

The top achievers at The Orbis School, Mundhwa, are (Best of 5 subjects):

- Muchapathi Ranesh - 97.60%

- Yukta Rutul Gupte - 97.00%

- Varunod Koskewar - 96.80%

Class 12 Achievements:

The top students in Class 12 from The Orbis School, Keshav Nagar, are:

- Science: Liu Runbang- 96%

- Commerce: Oma Shailendra Sharma - 93%

- Humanities: Yashvi Desai - 96%

From The Orbis School, Mundhwa, the top students are:

- Science: Maanav Sharma - 95.8%

- Commerce: Amisha Vijay Dange - 91.4%

Gunjan Srivastava, Director Principal of The Orbis Schools, expressed her joy and pride, stating, "The Orbis Schools are thrilled to celebrate the exceptional achievements of our students. This success is a testament to their hard work, the dedication of our teachers, and the unwavering support of our parents. Our students have shown incredible resolve and academic brilliance, setting a strong foundation for their future endeavors." She added, "At the Orbis Schools, we believe in nurturing holistic development through a blend of academic excellence and co-curricular activities. We are committed to fostering an environment where every student can thrive and achieve their fullest potential."

Farida Harianawala, Principal, The Orbis School Keshav Nagar, congratulated the dedicated staff behind the exceptional Class 10 and 12 CBSE results and remarked, "Your unwavering commitment and tireless efforts have paved the way for countless students to shine brightly. To the students, may this success be just the beginning of a journey filled with even greater achievements and fulfillment in life. Keep reaching for the stars!"

"We are immensely proud of the collective effort and determination of our teachers and students which has culminated in the outstanding results and reflect our commitment to academic excellence and holistic education. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all our students and their families and look forward to seeing them continue to excel in their future pursuits." remarked Ms. Sheena Sethi, Vice Principal, The Orbis School, Keshav Nagar.

Preeti Gurnani, Headmistress, The Orbis School, Mundhwa, shared her thoughts: "Although it is important to celebrate achievements of our class 12 young achievers, it is equally important to support the hard work and effort put in by each and every student. The crucial part is to guide our students in the right direction so that they can accomplish their goals. We wish each and every student success and excellence in whatever they do!"

This year's results not only highlight the academic capabilities of our students but also underscore the strength of our school community.

As we celebrate this milestone, The Orbis Schools reaffirm their commitment to providing quality education and preparing students to make meaningful contributions to society.

Admissions Now Open:

Now admissions are open for Class 11 in Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams. For more information, please visit: https://www.theorbisschool.com/landing-page/CBSE-School-Hadapsar-Pune.php

