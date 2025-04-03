The Second Phase of the Selection Process of ICFAI Business School Scheduled for April 5-6: Today is the Last Day to Apply for 8 Campuses

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 3: The second phase of the ICFAI Business School (IBS) Selection Process for MBA/PGPM 2025-27 is scheduled to take place on April 5th and 6th. Today marks the final opportunity for aspiring candidates to apply for admission to IBS's eight campuses, excluding IBS Hyderabad.

This phase is open to candidates who missed the first selection round, conducted between February 15-24 at IBS Hyderabad, as well as new applicants who applied before or after February 15th. To participate, eligible candidates must confirm their selection process date and preferred location. The second phase will be conducted across IBS's eight campuses and at the IBS Head Office in Hyderabad.

The selection process comprises a Micro Presentation and Personal Interview, carrying a weightage of 50%. The remaining 50% weightage is based on the candidate's academic performance. Based on the cumulative score, candidates will receive their campus allotment confirmation.

As part of the Micro Presentation, candidates will select a number between 1 and 100, each corresponding to a pre-assigned topic. Upon choosing a number, they will receive the associated topic and have one minute to prepare. They will then deliver a three-minute presentation on the given topic. Candidates must specify their campus preferences in order of priority. The cutoff for each campus will be determined based on the number of candidates opting for a particular campus.

IBS has consistently maintained a 95%+ placement record, reaffirming its leadership in management education since its inception in 1995. With 30 years of excellence, IBS has pioneered case-based teaching, supported by an in-house Case Research Center, whose case studies are followed by 800+ B-schools worldwide. An IBS student typically goes through 240 case studies, equipping them with critical management skills and making them industry-ready professionals.

Beyond academics, IBS offers professional Bloomberg and SAP labs, allowing students to gain hands-on experience with the latest financial, operational, and HR practices. A vibrant student life includes cultural, academic, and sports clubs, fostering leadership and teamwork. Additionally, language labs and placement assistance training, coupled with a mandatory 14-week internship, prepare students for corporate success.

The 70,000+ alumni network, with 10% working in international roles and 40% in senior management positions. Notably, 1% of HDFC Bank's workforce consists of IBS graduates (Source LinkedIn). IBS alumni have excelled across sectors, particularly in BFSI, IT Services, and Consulting.

