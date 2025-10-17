The Ten Minute Million: On-Spot Startup Funding Returns to IIT Bombay

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: Applications are now open for The Ten Minute Million (TTMM) with the deadline set for 19th October 2025. Founders across India are invited to pitch their startups directly to top investors for a chance to secure on-spot funding of INR 3.5 million, all within just 10 minutes.

TTMM is the highlight event of 21st E-Summit - Deciphering the Labyrinth, Asia's largest business conclave, scheduled on the 11th and 12th October 2025 at IIT Bombay. E-Summit attracts 60K+ attendees, 1000+ startups, 150+ global speakers, and 120+ events featuring entrepreneurs, corporates, investors, and academicians.

This live pitching event draws an audience of over 3,500+ providing a high-energy platform where founders present their ideas in real time before seasoned investors. Don't miss the chance to be part of this exciting platform: register by 19th October 2025 using the following link- https://www.ecell.in/esummit/ttmm/

The investor panel features leading names in India's startup ecosystem: Ajeet Khurana- former CEO of Zebpay; Sanjay Mehta- Founder of 100X.VC; Siddharth Ladsariya- Founder of Everest Fleet; Sumit Gupta- Co-Founder of CoinDCX, bringing decades of experience in venture funding. Past editions have seen remarkable successes, including Wakaoo Foods (INR 2.4 million), Hoora Technologies (INR 3.5 million), and Zenma (INR 2.4 million).

TTMM has also captured national attention, with previous sessions streamed on platforms such as JioTV and OTT Play, giving audiences a front-row view of startups securing real-time investment.

More than a funding event, TTMM celebrates bold ideas, clarity, and conviction under pressure. With The Ten Minute Million, E-Cell IIT Bombay continues to transform visionary ideas into funded ventures, one ten-minute pitch at a time.

