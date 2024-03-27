The Trans Employment Mela 2024 witnesses remarkable growth, with over 227 candidates participating and recruitment set to increase by 100 per cent

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 27: The second edition of the Trans Employment Mela 2024 witnessed remarkable success, with over 227 candidates from the transgender community participating. The recruitment is set to increase by 100% compared to its inaugural edition in 2023. Hosted by The TWEET Foundation and InHarmony, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) and the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), the event was held on March 22nd, 2024, at The Welcome Hotel by ITC in New Delhi.

Ankit Srivastava, Undersecretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. R. Giriraj, Deputy Director (T & B) National Institute of Social Defence and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Dr. Laxmi Narayan Tripathi honored the event with their presence and officiated the inauguration. The event was graced by esteemed corporate dignitaries including Param Kaur, Director, Global People Shared Services, Publicis Sapient; Vieshaka L Dutta, Senior Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, India and APAC, Publicis Sapient; Bhawna Choudhary, Vice President of Group HR at RJ Corp: Akshay Tyagi - Head-Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, India and APAC, Publicis Sapient; Shiv Shanker, Head HRBP, West Bokaro Division, Tata Steel, Ashish Srivastav, Associate Director EY Foundation. Publicis Sapient proudly served as the Platinum Sponsor for the second time in a row, while Varun Beverages Limited graciously sponsored as the Gold Sponsor at the Trans Employment Mela 2024.

More than 20 companies, including notable names such as Procter & Gamble, Varun Beverages, Vedanta, Capgemini, Deloitte, Shopper's Stop, Publicis Sapient, Ericsson, EY Foundation, Accenture, The Lalit and Roop Auto, actively engaged, reaffirmed their commitment to transgender inclusion and empowerment. Attendees also took part in meaningful interactions, interviews, and networking sessions, fostering an environment conducive to career exploration and advancement.

During the event, the TWEET Foundation unveiled the TWEET website and the Trans Health Centre, marking significant milestones in their mission to empower marginalized communities.

Dr. R. Giriraj, Deputy Director of NISD, expressed, "Events like the Trans Employment Mela offer a platform to many individuals seeking suitable employment opportunities. It is heartening to see several reputable companies participating to ensure the success of the event. NISD plays a crucial supportive role in such initiatives aimed at uplifting the transgender community. Additionally, we collaborate with the ministry to implement various innovative preventive programs for the community's benefit. Our organization also conducts numerous awareness and skill development programs."

Maya Awasthy, Co-CEO of the TWEET Foundation, emphasized the transformative impact of the Mela, stating, " The Trans Employment Mela is one of the unique initiatives in this country designed for employment of transgender and non-binary persons who are often overlooked and marginalised. The transformative impact of the Trans Employment Mela cannot be overstated. It serves as a beacon of hope, breaking barriers and empowering transgender individuals to thrive in the corporate world. With each edition, we are moving closer to our vision of a more inclusive and equitable society."

Anupama Easwaran, Founder of InHarmony, highlighted the importance of equal opportunities, stating, "The Trans Employment Mela underscores the importance of equal opportunities for all individuals, regardless of their background or gender identity. By tackling employment disparities, we are not only empowering marginalized communities but also fostering environments where everyone can contribute and succeed. Together, let's continue paving the way towards a more inclusive future."

Attendees were captivated by mesmerizing performances by Artist Rajveer, the Rainbow Troop, Lavani performance by Urmi Jadhav and poetry recitations by Ashu Bhoir and Aashay Kadam. The event also featured insightful panel discussions on topics such as 'Don't let educational barriers hold you back' and 'Nurturing sustainable trans careers at work'. Esteemed panelists included Aditya Ghosh, Co-founder Akasa Air; Ashish Shrivastav, Associate Director, EY Foundation; Akshay Tyagi, Head- Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, The Lalit; Bhawna Choudhary, VP - Group HR, Varun Beverages; Shiv Shankar, Head HRBP, west Bokaro Division, Tata Steel for the 1st Panel and Anupama Easwaran , Founder InHarmony; Dr. Amit Harshana, Director, Akeso Health; Deepak Kashyap, President and chief culture officer, Welspun Group; Abhina Aher, Technical Expert, National Council for Transgender Persons for the second panel. The panel discussions highlighted the significance of exploring innovative methods to equip trans individuals with diverse qualifications for employment. It emphasized companies' willingness to hire from the trans community and foster diversity. Additionally, it stressed the importance of companies providing economic, social, physical, and psychological support to the community in the workplace.

The Trans Employment Mela serves as a catalyst for change, inspiring companies to adopt gender-affirming inclusive policies and cultivate gender-sensitive environments. Through ongoing dedication and collaboration, we are paving the way towards a more inclusive and equitable future for all.

ABOUT ORGANIZERS

TWEET Foundation (www.tweetindia.org) is an NGO based out of Delhi and Mumbai led by trans persons dedicated to providing the community with crisis support, short shelter stay, health and legal resources, and connecting them with skill building and inclusive employment opportunities. TWEET works closely with key stakeholders for mainstreaming advocacy for the rights of transgender persons. It works with the government to bring in policy-level changes and works with civil societies and the corporate sectors to build strategic partnerships to support the trans movement and welfare.

InHarmony (www.inharmony.in) is a pioneering Diversity, Equity & Inclusion advisory firm dedicated to fostering inclusive workplaces across India. Specializing in consultancy services, training solutions, employee wellbeing programs, research, and diversity hiring support, their impact spans various industries, guiding companies in the cultivation of inclusive & equitable spaces. InHarmony's expertise encompasses gender, LGBTQIA+ individuals, persons with disabilities, and less privileged caste categories, catering to diverse age groups. It boasts a distinguished panel of experts including facilitators, coaches, psychologists, psychiatrists, and trainers, all committed to delivering bespoke, innovative solutions tailored to meet each client's unique needs. InHarmony's founder, Anupama Easwaran is a board member of TWEET Foundation working extensively with the transgender community since the past 8 years. She is the recipient of the APCOM Hero Award 2023 in the Community Ally category. At InHarmony, their mission is to drive positive cultural change, making workplaces places where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to succeed.

Background about Sponsors

Publicis Sapient, Platinum Sponsor

At Publicis Sapient, helps companies and the public sector keep up with the pace of technological, societal and cultural change--all while meeting the ever-evolving demands and expectations of their customers. How? By elevating customer experiences, modernizing organizations and unlocking value through technology and data. From ideation to implementation, they help set bold but achievable visions for digital transformation and empower the partners with true speed and agility.

Varun Beverages Limited, Gold Sponsor

In 2023, Varun Beverages Limited (VBL) took a significant stride by actively participating in the Trans Employment Mela 2023. Building on this commitment, VBL, a prominent player in the beverage industry and one of the largest franchises of PepsiCo globally (excluding the USA), has elevated its engagement by becoming the Gold Sponsor of this year's event. This strategic move underscores VBL's dedication to fostering inclusivity and diversity within its workforce. With a focus on both manufacturing and sales functions, VBL is eagerly seeking to extend opportunities and support to individuals from the transgender community.

