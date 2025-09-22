This Festive Season, Own OPPO K13x 5G -Toughest 5G Smartphone Under 10K* at ₹9,999 During the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 22: This festive season, OPPO India announced its Grand Festive Bonanza for the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2025, running from 22nd September to 2nd October 2025. With blockbuster deals across its most popular product categories -- from performance-first OPPO K Series 5G smartphones to feature-rich AIoT devices like the OPPO Pad SE and OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro -- OPPO is bringing consumers an unmissable opportunity to upgrade their devices at unbeatable festive value.

As part of the sale, the OPPO K13x 5G, already a fan-favourite on Flipkart, will be available at a special festive price of ₹9,499 for the first two days of the sale (22nd-23rd September) and at ₹9,999 from 24th September onwards. Adding to the celebrations, the K13x 5G also arrives in two new festive colour variants -- Mist White: a limited festive edition and Breeze Blue: the fan-favourite shade of 1.7 million K12x users, making it the toughest and most stylish smartphone upgrade under ₹10K.

OPPO K13 Series 5G

The OPPO K Series continues to push boundaries with its perfect blend of durability, style, and performance. The OPPO K13x 5G - Toughest 5G Smartphone Under 10K, already a fan-favourite on Flipkart, is now set to become even more irresistible with two all-new colour variants -- Mist White, a limited-edition shade with premium elegance, and Breeze Blue, the most loved colour by more than 1.7 million K12x consumers, now introduced to the K13x 5G. Built for resilience, it features SGS Gold Drop Certification, MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability, aerospace-grade AM04 aluminium alloy, Crystal Shield glass, and an innovative biomimetic Sponge Shock Absorption System, all backed by IP65 water and dust resistance. Along with toughness, it delivers a vibrant 120Hz HD+ display, 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and AI-powered cameras.

The OPPO K13 5G further elevates the experience with the Snapdragon® 6 Gen 4 processor, 7000mAh graphite battery, 80W SUPERVOOCTM charging, 120Hz AMOLED display, vapor chamber cooling, and an advanced AI camera suite. For performance enthusiasts, the OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G--including India's first smartphones with a built-in cooling fan--offers e-sports-level performance with sustained high frame rates, advanced thermal design, and a massive 7000mAh battery, making it the ultimate gaming and multitasking companion.

As part of the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale, the OPPO K Series is now available at its most attractive prices yet. The OPPO K13x 5G will be offered at a special festive price of ₹9,499 on 22nd and 23rd September, and at ₹9,999 from 24th September onwards, making it the toughest 5G smartphone under ₹10K. The OPPO K13 5G is priced at ₹15,499, while the K13 Turbo Series is available starting at ₹24,999. To make upgrades even easier, the K13x 5G and K13 5G come with 3-month No Cost EMI options, while the K13 Turbo Series offers both 3-month and 6-month No Cost EMI plans respectively.

OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro and OPPO PAD SE

This Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale, OPPO brings you unbeatable deals on two of its most versatile devices--the OPPO Pad SE and the OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro. The OPPO Pad SE, a sleek and powerful tablet with an 11-inch Eye-Care Display, massive 9,340mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOCTM charging, quad speakers with Hi-Res certification, and AI-powered productivity tools including Google Gemini integration, is designed for seamless entertainment, learning, and work on the go--now available at an exciting starting price of just ₹9,900 (MRP ₹19,499). Complementing it is the OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro, offering up to 54 hours of playback, TUV-certified battery health, 12.4mm dynamic drivers for deep immersive sound, 47ms ultra-low latency for gaming, and IP55-rated durability--all at a special festive price of ₹1,499 (MRP ₹3499). With additional bank offers across leading banks, this festive season is the perfect time to elevate your entertainment, productivity, and everyday experiences with OPPO.

This Big Billion Day Sale bonanza reaffirms OPPO's commitment to offering cutting-edge technology at the best value, making this festive season truly special for millions of Indian consumers.

About OPPO India

Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana.

OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfillment in everyday experiences.

Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organization, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.

About OPPO:

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

