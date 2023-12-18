Tickle Wickle Hub Expands Its Magic: A renowned brand of Kids Play Zone, iBaby, and Cafe Amour Center Unveiled in Punjabi Bagh

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 18: Tickle Wickle, the renowned brand synonymous with the highest quality kids' entertainment hub proudly announces the inauguration of its second state-of-the-art center in the heart of Punjabi Bagh. Situated on Club Road, this swanky establishment showcases the perfect blend of Tickle Wickle's unparalleled play zones, iBaby's international-grade childcare products, tickle wickle toys offering best international quality toys collection and Cafe Amour's luxury fine dining experience.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Tickle Wickle: A Pinnacle in Kids Entertainment, Play Zones, Toys, and Birthday Party Venues

iBaby- boasting of over 20,000 premium childcare products, offers a curated selection with a focus on quality and chemical-free ingredients.

Cafe Amour- elevates the culinary experience for families visiting Tickle Wickle Hub with its banqueting experience of over 30 years

Tickle Wickle Hub in the Golf Course Road center in Gurgaon has already become a popular destination for those seeking the ultimate family entertainment experience.

The grand opening ceremony, graced by the presence of Majjnder Singh Sirsa, National Secretary of the Bhartiya Janata Party, witnessed the participation of numerous dignitaries from diverse backgrounds and luminaries from the media world.

Addressing the media, Vikash Gupta, Managing Director of Tickle Wickle, expressed, "With Tickle Wickle, we aim to redefine the concept of premium kids' play zones. Our vision is to provide an enriching, exciting, and safe environment for children to play, indulge, and enjoy. While our primary focus remains on the kids, we have curated offerings for the entire family, including a diverse menu from Cafe Amour and handpicked international baby products via ibaby"

Spread across an expansive 14,000 sq ft, the Punjabi Bagh center features a dedicated cafe offering a wide range of food and snacks, along with versatile party venues for birthdays, dance parties, theme events, and more

Looking ahead, Gupta outlined the ambitious expansion plans, stating, "We plan to open 40 stores in the next two years, employing a combination of company-owned outlets and franchises under the FOCO model"

With the global kids' play business witnessing exponential growth, currently valued at USD 11 billion and projected to surpass USD 30 billion in the next decade, Tickle Wickle is poised to meet the rising demand in India, particularly in major metros. The integrated concept of play, dining, and entertainment under one roof is becoming increasingly popular among kids and parents alike, offering a holistic experience for families to enjoy & recharge.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)