TimBuckDo Closes Rs. 2.70 Crore Funding Round Backed by Industry Titans and VCs After National TV Showcase on Ideabaaz

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 13: TimBuckdo, India's emerging student-first social commerce platform, today announced the successful closure of its Rs. 2.70 crore funding round, following its appearance on Ideabaaz, the national television entrepreneurship show aired on Z TV and Z5.

The interest generated during TimBuckdo's participation on Ideabaaz has now culminated in a completed and fully closed funding round, with all investors concluding their due diligence and formal commitments.

The round saw the participation from a group of global investors including Sandesh Sharda, Turbostart, Anupam Bansal, Arjun Vaidya, and Shaili Chopra, along with Rukam Capital, headed by Archana Jahagirdar, Ideabaaz's investment arm, and the co-founders of Ideabaaz.

The total investment, which expanded from initial on-air interest to Rs. 2.70 crore, reflects strong conviction in TimBuckdo's mission to build India's largest and most trusted student ecosystem.

A Significant Moment for TimBuckdo

TimBuckdo's journey from national television to a fully closed investment round marks a meaningful milestone for the company. The structured process from pitch, to investor engagement, to diligence, to closure, highlights the platform's credibility and the growing market readiness of India's student workforce.

Investor Statements

Ganesh Raju, Founder - Turbostart

"We invested in Timbuckdo because we saw a team with real passion and lived experience tackling a problem many Indian students face every day which is finding flexible, meaningful ways to earn, learn, and gain experience while they study. The founders' deep commitment to empowering students and their thoughtful approach to building a safe, scalable gig ecosystem convinced us that Timbuckdo isn't just solving a problem, it's shaping how India's students access opportunity and build their futures"

Sandesh Sharda, Angel Investor and Titan on Ideabaaz

"I could relate to the GiG workers problem and TimBuckDo solves it very well. The Management Team is driven and looks like Gig workers will continue to grow in India as we are a young economy driven by youth"

Anupam Bansal, Executive Director, Liberty Shoes and Titan on Ideabaaz

"Timbuckdo is opening meaningful pathways for students through gig opportunities, real-time earnings, and exposure to new ideas. I'm proud to support them with both capital and mentorship as they shape the future of young talent."

Arjun Vaidya Managing Partner, V3 Ventures I Ventures Lead - India, Verlinvest Founder, Dr. Vaidya's (acquired) and Titan on Ideabaaz

"India's young population is a superpower that many don't talk about. With the rest of the world facing an aging population crisis, we have an opportunity. But, we need to do something about it. As a student, I always wanted to work but I never got my due. Seeing the Timbuckdo pitch brought these things together. Respectable, structured and most importantly PAID work for students in a platformized manner. The size of the opportunity is massive and Ideabaaz is excited to see what this team does with it!"

Mudit Kumar, Co-Founder, Ideabaaz

"The gig economy is redefining how young Bharat learns, earns, and experiments and it's no longer limited to professionals - it's rapidly becoming a gateway for students and young talent to gain real-world exposure early. Timbuckdo is playing a critical role in building this culture by enabling structured, trusted gig opportunities at scale. We believe platforms like these will be foundational to Bharat's future of work."

Co-Founder Statements

Mythri Kumar, Co-founder, TimBuckdo -

"Ideabaaz gave us a stage to share our mission, but the trust placed in us throughout the diligence and funding process has been the true milestone. We intend to use the funds and the exposure from the show judiciously to strengthen our student community and make gig work a widely adoptable culture. With marquee investors backing us, our confidence in scaling TimBuckdo has only grown stronger."

Apoorv Sharma Prasad, Co-founder, TimBuckdo -

"Closing this round with the backing of respected investors and partners is a moment of immense responsibility. The process was detailed and thorough, and its successful completion gives us the momentum to accelerate our next phase-from our AI-led student engine to expanding across campuses nationwide."

About TimBuckdo

TimBuckdo is India's first social-commerce platform built exclusively for students, empowering them to earn, upskill, and become financially self-reliant through meaningful gig opportunities. The platform brings together AI-driven job matching, dynamic in-store discounts via QR codes, a rapidly expanding campus ambassador network, and full-stack tools for digitising campus events and activities all designed to strengthen the student gig ecosystem and make part-time work an accessible, reliable, and rewarding culture across India.

About Ideabaaz

Ideabaaz, aired on ZTV and Z5, is a national television platform where all-stage founders pitch to leading business Titans and venture firms. The show bridges entrepreneurship, mentorship, and investment, providing startups visibility and access to experienced investors.

