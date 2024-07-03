Tinkerfeed launches Pay-Per-Use AI Grammar Checker and AI Writer

ATK

New Delhi [India], July 3: Tinkerfeed, a writing assistance tool provider, has recently launched a new AI grammar checker and AI writer. Unlike the subscription-based models currently available in the market, the new grammar and writing assistance tool is a pay-per-use model, allowing freelance writers, content creators, and start-ups to access high-quality writing, editing and proofreading assistance without the burden of monthly fees.

Tinkerfeed has added new AI features that go beyond basic grammar checks. The tool offers in-depth analysis and suggestions to elevate writing to new heights. The tool's user experience has been designed for simplicity and ease of use. Complex software functionalities have been removed to help writers focus more on crafting compelling content.

Whether a freelance writer going for an occasional grammar check and writing assistance or a startup pitching to a potential investor, Tinkerfeed's new AI tool promises to help create flawless content leveraging a flexible usage-based model.

Piyush Naik, Founder of Tinkerfeed, recognized a crucial gap in the market. "We were aware of established services like Grammarly," he says, "but their subscription-based models can be a financial strain. This is why we created a pay-per-use option. It's perfect for freelancers, startups, and content creators who need occasional editing assistance. No more hefty monthly subscriptions - you simply pay for what you need!"

With Tinkerfeed's innovative pay-per-use AI grammar checker and AI writer, users can now enjoy a powerful and cost-effective tool designed to serve their specific writing needs.

