Titan Smart introduces Celestor 2.0, onboards World No.3 Badminton pair, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy as brand ambassadors

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 3: Momentum today is shaped by movement, focus, and intent and Titan Smart keeps pace. Titan Smart launched Celestor 2.0, a high-performance dual band GPS smartwatch and announced India's most accomplished men's doubles badminton pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy as brand ambassadors, reinforcing its performance-first ethos. Created for training and exploration, Celestor 2.0 integrates L1 and L5 bands satellite locking for ultra-precise location tracking, offline maps, downloadable courses for seamless navigation and ABC (altimeter, barometer, compass) sensors for real-time outdoor insights to support more informed performance-led training.

Designed for an active generation that moves with intent, Celestor 2.0 delivers cutting-edge accuracy, intelligent insights, and a form that transitions seamlessly from training to everyday life. Built for those who are deeply invested in fitness and continuous health improvement, the smartwatch is inspired by Infinite Possibilities, enabling users to not just measure motion but to understand momentum.

At the core of this experience are advanced performance metrics that elevate everyday training. Heart-rate zone-based training combined with training load and readiness score helps users manage intensity, optimize effort and build consistency without burnout. Featuring 5ATM water resistance Celestor 2.0 introduces deeper, more precise insights in the water. Built with Swimming heart-rate tracking, SWOLF score and automatic stroke detection works together to analyse efficiency, effort and technique delivering sophisticated metrics. This is further complemented by advanced running and endurance sports' metrics like VO₂ Max, MET Score and Power offering a clearer understanding of cardiovascular performance, endurance development, and long-term resilience, helping users train smarter over time.

Precision-led design details, from the high-grade aluminium body and dual-coloured crown to the hybrid nylon, silicone strap come together in a premium, performance-ready form that balances comfort, durability, and everyday style.

Speaking at the launch, Seenivasan K, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Smartwatches Division, said, "At Titan Smart, our focus is on building technology that supports how people train, perform, and progress. Building on the strong success of Celestor launched last year, we have re-imagined the platform with Celestor 2.0--featuring a refreshed design language and upgraded hardware to deliver an even more elevated experience. Purpose-built for the Indian health-seeker cohort, this launch reflects our commitment to customer-centric design and meaningful innovation that adds real value to everyday fitness journeys. We remain true to our belief in Infinite Possibilities, reinforced through our association with the world's leading badminton pair, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who embody performance, precision, and intelligence--the very values at the core of Celestor 2.0."

- Dual-Band GPS + Offline Maps -For unmatched tracking precision and signal stability across terrains even without mobile network

- ABC Sensors (Altimeter, Barometer, Compass) - Real-time elevation, atmospheric pressure, and direction data for informed outdoor exploration

- Training Load & Readiness Score - Tracks fatigue and recovery to optimise performance

- HR Zone based Training + VO2 Max, MET Score and Power - pro-grade analytics for endurance efficiency and progression.

- Advanced Swimming Metrics including SWOLF score, swimming heart-rate tracking, and stroke detection

- Introducing Titan Q - Active Intelligence: Smarter decisions, intuitive actions, responsive experiences

- Deeper activity Insights available through the Titan Smart World App

Titan Q, Titan's active intelligence, powers Celestor 2.0 to make every day smarter, more intuitive and more responsive. On the watch, Titan Q answers generic questions and even schedules meetings and reminders. Within the app, Titan Q goes deeper, transforming health and activity data into meaningful insights, that helps users understand patterns, track progress and make informed decisions over time. Paired with offline music storage and wireless earphone support, it delivers a phone-free workout experience that keeps rhythm with every move. From high-intensity training to daily health tracking, Titan Smart Celestor 2.0 is built to adapt intelligently across modes and moments.

For the cross-disciplined athlete, Celestor 2.0 features a dedicated Triathlon Mode that seamlessly tracks swimming, cycling, and running within a single session. As more fitness enthusiasts embrace endurance formats like triathlons and long-distance training, Celestor 2.0 responds with intelligent insights designed to support sustained effort and high-intensity performance.

Priced at INR 11,499 Titan Smart Celestor 2.0 will be available across channels including Titan World, Helios, Fastrack Stores and authorised multi-brand, large format outlets, mobile distribution, as well as online on www.titan.com and leading e-commerce platforms.

