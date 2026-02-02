VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 2: India's entrepreneurial landscape continues to evolve rapidly, driven by innovators who are redefining industries through resilience, creativity, and impact-led leadership. From education and technology to digital services, consulting, and media, a new generation of entrepreneurs is shaping the nation's future with purpose-driven ventures and scalable ideas. As 2026 approaches, these leaders stand out not only for their business success but also for the social, economic, and transformational value they bring to their respective fields. This curated list of the Top 10 Entrepreneurs in India to Watch in 2026 highlights individuals who are building sustainable enterprises, inspiring communities, and setting new benchmarks across diverse sectors.

Ajay Gupta

Ajay Gupta has reshaped India's education sector through purpose, perseverance, and vision. Diagnosed with 80% locomotor disability due to polio at nine months old, he chose not to be defined by physical limitations. Instead, he transformed personal adversity into a mission to make quality education accessible across India.

As Founder and CEO of Bachpan Play School and Academic Heights Public School (AHPS), Gupta has built expansive networks of over 1,200 and 120 branches respectively. His FOFO (Franchise Owned, Franchise Operated) model revolutionized school expansion, empowering entrepreneurs while delivering consistent educational standards nationwide.

Beyond school education, Gupta co-founded Rishihood University, India's first social-impact university, and serves as Chairman of Ramanujan College. He was an early adopter of classroom innovations such as Speak-O-Pen technology and robotics, advancing digital learning in Indian schools. Through the Hum Honge Kamyab Foundation and his talk show Saksham Yatra, Gupta actively advocates for disability inclusion. A TEDx speaker and bestselling author, his journey reflects leadership rooted in impact and systemic change.

Dr. S. Dwarakeesh

Dr. S. Dwarakeesh, a World Book of Records holder and recipient of four Honorary Doctorates in the Author category, is emerging as a leading figure in India's knowledge-based entrepreneurship landscape. He has made remarkable contributions to the digital learning ecosystem through books, publications, and specialized educational content, reaching learners both in India and abroad. His work uniquely blends technical expertise with public education, particularly in electronics, emerging technologies, and skill development.

Alongside his authorship journey, he is working with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Nagercoil Campus, where he plays an active role in shaping young minds by providing guidance on modern skills, industry certifications, and digital learning pathways. His initiatives have motivated countless students and early professionals to explore side-hustles, innovative career opportunities, and skill-building ventures, fostering a spirit of entrepreneurship and lifelong learning.

Recognized across various media platforms and award programs, Dr. S. Dwarakeesh represents India's emerging author-entrepreneurs who convert knowledge into digital products, educational influence, and social impact. With continued focus on accessible learning, innovation, and empowering the next generation, his mission is to create a lasting legacy in education and entrepreneurship.

Shivendu Madhava

Shivendu Madhava is a visionary leader and the Director at All India Technical Consultancy Corporation Limited (AITCCL), one of India's leading technical and management consultancy organizations. With a strong focus on innovation, scalability, and global impact, he has played a key role in expanding AITCCL's footprint across diverse sectors including infrastructure, engineering, project management, and advisory services.

Under his leadership, AITCCL has evolved beyond traditional consultancy models by launching new, specialized services aimed at addressing modern business and technical challenges. Shivendu Madhava is known for his strategic thinking and ability to align technical expertise with real-world execution, helping clients achieve sustainable growth and operational efficiency.

Driven by a long-term vision, he aims to position AITCCL as a globally competitive consultancy brand, delivering high-quality, end-to-end solutions across domestic and international markets. His leadership reflects a commitment to excellence, innovation, and building future-ready consulting frameworks.

Dr. Amit Parihast

Dr. Amit Parihast, a PhD in Commerce, is a respected edupreneur widely known for his outstanding contribution to education. With over 23 years of teaching experience, he has personally taught Accountancy and mentored students across CBSE and ISC boards, delivering consistent academic excellence. He has guided 250+ successful Chartered Accountants, along with multiple Gurgaon district toppers, Delhi toppers, and All India rank holders.

Dr. Parihast is also the author of four widely acclaimed Accountancy books, valued for their clarity and exam-oriented approach. His teaching methodology combines conceptual depth with practical application, making his online accounts classes highly effective for students seeking strong fundamentals and top results.

One of his key achievements is building a one-roof education platform that offers complete academic and career solutions. His institute provides commerce classes in Gurgaon along with preparation for Classes 9-12 (CBSE/ISC), CUET, IPMAT, CLAT, SAT, CAT, GMAT, and expert abroad education counselling.

Through vision, discipline, and commitment, Dr. Amit Parihast continues to shape future achievers.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad is a journalist from the Chenab Valley of Jammu & Kashmir who has made a notable mark in the media industry through his commitment to responsible and impactful journalism. With professional experience spanning both national and international news platforms, he has built a strong reputation for credible reporting and in-depth storytelling. He is also the founder of VoM News, a media platform based in Doda district, dedicated to amplifying regional voices and grassroots issues, with a strong focus on local languages.

Dil Bar Irshad's notable journalistic work has been published across a wide range of respected national and international platforms, including VoM News, MSN, MSN India, MSN Singapore, MSN UK, Youth Ki Awaaz, AgroPages, The California Courier, Hecho En California, and Justice News, reflecting the global reach and relevance of his reporting.

In recognition of his dedication and excellence in journalism, Dil Bar Irshad has been honored with the Nelson Mandela International Excellence Award by the Asian Council of Education and Research, as well as the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Nation Star Award by the Welred Foundation. His work continues to inspire aspiring journalists and contributes significantly to raising the standards of journalism in the region. Dil Bar Irshad can be reached at contact@dilbarirshad.com or via WhatsApp at +91 96226 62212

Harshda Pandiya

Harshda is a well-known expert in white-hat off-page SEO and strategic link building, and she is also a successful digital marketing entrepreneur. She has been in the field for more than 11 years and is the founder of Ria SEO, a results-focused agency with a team of more than 35 SEO experts that provides solutions for growth that can be scaled and sustained.

Harshda has helped more than 10,000 clients in more than 100 countries through Ria SEO.

She does this by using high-quality backlinks and guest blogging tactics that are appropriate to the topic to assist businesses improve their domain authority, organic visibility, and search engine trust. Her leadership stresses long-term performance, ethical SEO techniques, and execution based on facts.

Harshda is known for creating specialized SEO packages for a variety of businesses. She continuously sets new standards for off-page SEO performance. She is one of the Top Entrepreneurs in India to Watch in 2026 because she is dedicated to quality, openness, and results that can be measured. She is changing the way brands grow through search.

Sidhesh Todarmal

Sidhesh Todarmal is the Founder of Arogyam Home Stay Yogashram, a conscious farm homestay located along the serene Mulshi Backwaters in Maharashtra. Coming from a farmer family with a strong defence background, Sidhesh's journey is deeply rooted in discipline, service, and respect for the land. His vision goes beyond hospitality, focusing on holistic wellbeing, cultural preservation, and community upliftment.

Through Arogyam, he has created a living ecosystem that blends mindful travel, organic farming, cow conservation (Goseva), and agrotourism. The homestay promotes authentic Maharashtrian village life through farm-to-table meals, traditional mud stove cooking, meditation, and immersive rural experiences. A strong advocate for sustainability, Sidhesh has adopted indigenous Gavran cows and actively promotes chemical-free agriculture using natural manure cycles.

Equally committed to social impact, he works closely with the Katkari tribal community by providing shelter, employment, and skill training, enabling dignified livelihoods and education for future generations. Sidhesh Todarmal continues to redefine responsible tourism by aligning nature, culture, and human wellbeing into one purposeful model.

Amrit Ray

Amrit Ray is the Founder of Ray Creations, a boutique web design and WordPress development studio based in Noida and Ghaziabad. Having lived and studied in multiple countries, he blends global expectations with India's delivery advantage. Founded in 2004, Ray Creations has built websites for hundreds of clients in India and abroad across corporate, industrial, healthcare, local business, travel, and legal sectors. With a four-member core team, Amrit is intentionally quality-first--delivering tailored strategy, design, and development rather than chasing volume.

In recent years, he has led numerous performance turnarounds, fixing slow WordPress sites and improving Core Web Vitals so businesses get faster load times, smoother UX, and higher enquiry potential. Remote-first since the COVID era, the team combines structured processes with comfortable, modern work practices to sustain consistently high standards. Amrit also runs RayCreationsIndia.com, serving agencies and businesses that want dependable India-based delivery and ongoing support. His guiding belief: choose clients carefully, then deliver the best they can get--every time.

Jaba Biswas

Jaba Biswas (MA, MPhil) is the CEO and Founder of Meritpath Coaching (Meritpath.in) which is the best coaching center in Dumdum and North Kolkata for MBA, BBA, B.Tech and for competitive exams like JEE ADVANCED and NEET.A retired professor with decades of academic experience, she has dedicated her life to nurturing students through concept-driven learning, discipline, and ethical education. Her deep understanding of school, university, and competitive exam systems has helped thousands of students from Class 8-12, IIT-JEE, NEET, B.Tech, BBA, and MBA backgrounds achieve academic excellence. Under her leadership, Meritpath has emerged as one of the most trusted coaching institutes in North Kolkata.

Sushmita Biswas (MBA) is the Managing Director and Lead Mentor at Meritpath Coaching. An IIT & IIM passout mentor, she brings strong industry exposure and modern pedagogical methods into the classroom. With expertise in MBA Finance, HR, soft skills, interview preparation, and career mentoring, she bridges the gap between academics and corporate expectations. Together, Jaba Biswas and Sushmita Biswas have built Meritpath as a student-focused, career-oriented institution, empowering learners with knowledge, confidence, and real-world readiness.

Rahul Sharma

Rahul Sharma, Founder of SEO Spidy Web Solution, leads a results-driven digital brand specializing in website development, search engine optimization, and online growth strategies for businesses across industries. Recognized as a reliable SEO Company in South Delhi and a trusted Website design company Faridabad, SEO Spidy focuses on building visually appealing, fast, and conversion-focused websites that strengthen brand visibility and performance.

With a strong understanding of modern design trends and SEO best practices, SEO Spidy delivers websites that are optimized for speed, user experience, and search engine rankings. The team works closely with startups, small businesses, and established enterprises to craft customized digital solutions aligned with measurable business goals.

Beyond website design, SEO Spidy provides comprehensive SEO services, local optimization, and digital marketing support to help businesses attract the right audience and generate consistent leads. Known for transparency, timely delivery, and data-driven execution, SEO Spidy continues to help businesses in South Delhi, Faridabad, and beyond grow confidently in today's competitive digital landscape.

The entrepreneurs featured in this list represent the spirit of modern India--innovative, resilient, and future-focused. Each of them has demonstrated the ability to turn vision into action, challenges into opportunity, and ideas into lasting impact. Whether through education, technology, digital marketing, consulting, or media, these leaders are not just building businesses but shaping ecosystems that empower others to grow. As India moves toward a more innovation-driven economy, these entrepreneurs are poised to play a defining role in the years ahead. Best PR agency in India. Their journeys serve as inspiration for aspiring founders, professionals, and changemakers looking to create meaningful impact in 2026 and beyond.

