Top 4 Tips For Building And Maintenaning Muscle This World Protein Day

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 1: This World Protein Day, leading nutrition and wellness company Herbalife is helping to demystify protein and offer simple tips and information about this vital nutrient. Many people are aware of the importance of protein in the diets, but are not always sure about exactly how to achieve that and the specifics of the role it plays in the diet.

Protein is an important nutrient for body and mind, supporting tissue building, hormone and enzyme production, and overall metabolism. Research shows that high-protein diets not only aid in fat loss but also help preserve lean muscle and prevent weight regain. This makes protein a key ingredient for effective and sustainable weight management.

Even while resting, muscle tissue burns three times more energy than body fat. This means the muscles are powerful calorie-burning machines. For many, the goal is building and maintaining muscle mass to achieve a healthier, stronger body.

However, for those focusing on losing weight, it can mean losing not just fat but also muscle mass. That's where protein, paired with exercise, becomes the ultimate ally. High-protein diets and regular exercise work together and can safeguard the muscle mass during weight loss, keeping the metabolism running strong.

Dietitian - Nutritionist Florencia Braga, Senior Manager, Scientific Affairs - EMEA at Herbalife, outlines four top tips for building and maintaining muscle mass through the power of protein:

1. Protein Needs Change with Age

* As people age, the body's ability to process protein declines, necessitating a higher intake to maintain muscle mass and overall health. Older adults should aim for 1.0-1.2 grams of protein per kg of body weight per day to support muscles and health, higher amounts could be needed to support the needs of physically active older adults or for particular health conditions.

2. Don't Underestimate the Power of Plant Protein

* A plant-based diet with a well-balanced mixture of plant proteins can provide a complete, high-quality protein source. For example, soy protein has the same quality as whey or milk proteins measured by PDCAAS (Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score).

* However, the protein intake recommendations for vegans and vegetarians is about 10% higher than those whose diets contain animal protein. Products such as Herbalife's Personalized Protein Powder help support peoples' daily protein needs in a plant-based diet.

3. Consider Milk Proteins for Muscle Growth

* Milk proteins, whey and casein, are probably the most studied proteins in relation to exercise and their potential to help build and maintain muscle. Consuming high-quality proteins like the ones found in milk is an excellent way to support muscle growth and recovery from exercise. If dairy is not the preferred option, make sure to choose proteins that deliver all essential amino acids in sufficient quantities.

4. Boost Protein Intake with Supplements

* Getting sufficient protein is not the only challenge. Studies have shown that having an even protein distribution throughout the day better supports muscle synthesis than skews intakes. Aim to have 20-40g of protein per meal (depending on the daily needs). This might be challenging from some meals of the day, particularly breakfast. Protein supplements can help one achieve a healthy and ideal protein intake that is evenly distributed throughout the day.

Dietitian - Nutritionist Florencia Braga, Senior Manager, Scientific Affairs - EMEA at Herbalife says:

"Protein is a cornerstone of overall health, especially when it comes to building and maintaining muscle mass. As we focus on fitness goals, it's crucial to ensure we're meeting our protein needs in terms of total amount, intake daily distribution and sources to support muscle growth, weight management, and heart health. Whether from food or nutrition supplements, protein is a key factor in achieving a healthier, stronger body.

"At Herbalife, we understand the importance of high-quality protein in your wellness journey. That's why we offer products that can enhance your protein intake - with vegan options also available. Whether wanting to lose weight, gain muscle or maintain muscle, the important thing is that none of these things can be done in isolation, it takes a healthy balanced diet and lifestyle with protein just one part of the overall puzzle."

