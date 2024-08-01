TOPS Partners with Femina Miss India 2024

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], August 1: GD Foods MFG (I) Pvt Ltd., the Indian food products company behind TOPS, one of India's leading FMCG brands, proudly announces its partnership with Femina Miss India, 2024 as the Co-powered by Partner. This partnership underscores the brand's dedication to supporting and empowering women who embody grace, talent, and ambition. Femina Miss India, 2024 will be the 60th edition of the Femina Miss India beauty pageant, which marks a historic milestone as the pageant celebrates its diamond jubilee year. Femina Miss India, an iconic platform that has given Indian women the opportunity to make a mark on the global stage for six decades, celebrates the diversity and dynamism of Indian womanhood. As the Co-powered by sponsor, TOPS aims to amplify this platform, showcasing its dedication to promoting confidence and leadership among young women across the country. As one of India's most trusted and loved consumer brands since 1984, with a large share of women consumers, TOPS is proud to be closely associated with the aspirations and dreams of Indian women for the last four decades.

G.D. Foods Vice Chairman, Nitin Seth shared, "We are thrilled to partner with Femina Miss India, an iconic event that celebrates the spirit of Indian womanhood and excellence. At G.D. Foods, we believe in empowering Indian women to make a mark on the global stage and celebrating their achievements. This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting young talents who inspire and lead with ambition, passion, and determination."

The Femina Miss India diamond jubilee edition will culminate in a star-studded finale where the reigning Miss India will crown her successor. The ultimate winner will represent India at the prestigious Miss World pageant.

With a diverse product range including iconic brands like TOPS ketchup, noodles, pickles, and culinary sauces, the TOPS range of products have been a staple in Indian kitchens for generations. Endorsed by Kareen Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador, TOPS enjoys a strong domestic presence and has successfully expanded its reach to consumers in 30 countries worldwide.

TOPS is a leading processed food brand that has been serving Indians since 1984. With a diverse portfolio of products including category leaders such as TOPS ketchup, noodles, pickles and culinary sauces, the brand has been serving the culinary needs of Indian consumers from breakfast to dinner for decades. TOPS is a brand with a strong domestic footprint and also boasts an international presence in 30 countries across the world. Not merely limited to traditional retail, the brand enjoys a prominent national presence in all trade verticals - General Trade, Modern Trade, Institutions, HoReCa & e-Commerce. Cementing its status as a global brand, TOPS is present in stores, supermarkets, restaurant chains and cash & carry stores across the globe.

TOPS is a preferred consumer brand with a legacy of excellence and consumer trust that goes back nearly 40 years. Both the brand and its Vice Chairman, Nitin Seth have been awarded and recognised on various prestigious platforms including the Economic Times "Best Brands" award, Reader's Digest's "Most Trusted Brands" award, "Budding Entrepreneur of the year" award by the Indo American Chamber of Commerce and "World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2018-19" award by URS Media, to name but a few.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)