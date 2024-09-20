Toyam Sports Limited Extends Free Tickets to Shareholders for 'Toyam Hyderabad' Matches in Legends League Cricket 2024

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20: Toyam Sports Limited (TSL) is excited to invite its shareholders to witness the exhilarating action of Legends League Cricket 2024 by offering complimentary tickets to all matches of its newly acquired Hyderabad franchise. Now officially named 'Toyam Hyderabad,' the team will compete against top franchises in this much-anticipated season. We are also thrilled to announce that Indian cricket legend Suresh Raina will lead the squad as captain. The Legends League Cricket 2024 season, starting on September 20th, will see Toyam Hyderabad battling across various venues, including Jodhpur, Surat, Jammu, and Srinagar. Under the leadership of Suresh Raina--whose extensive experience in the Indian cricket team and IPL is a major asset--Toyam Hyderabad is poised to be a strong contender for the championship.

The Toyam Hyderabad roster for the 2024 season features an impressive lineup, including:

Suresh Raina (c), Shaun Marsh, Hashim Amla, Monty Panesar, Stuart Binny, Abid Nabi, Bipul Sharma, Chadwick Walton, George Worker, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Isuru Udana, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nuwan Pradeep, Peter Trego, Rikki Clarke, Ricardo Powell, Samiullah Shinwari, Shadab Jakati, Shivakant Shukla, Sudeep Tyagi, and Yogesh Nagar. The team will be coached by renowned Indian cricketer Nikhil Chopra.

Mohamedali Budhwani, CMD & Chairman of Toyam Sports Limited, expressed his enthusiasm about this initiative, stating:

"We are thrilled to offer free tickets to our shareholders, inviting you to watch your very own team, compete in the Legends League Cricket 2024. TSL's team, Toyam Hyderabad, will go up against some of the biggest names in cricket. Just as we invited shareholders to our MMA events, we now want to extend the same invitation for our cricket franchise. You are part of the Toyam Sports family, and we encourage you to join us in the stands, supporting your team. Your presence will be a huge morale boost for our players!"

Toyam Hyderabad Legends League Cricket 2024 Fixtures:

1. 21st Sept, 3:00 PM - Toyam Hyderabad vs India Capitals (Jodhpur)

2. 22nd Sept, 3:00 PM - Toyam Hyderabad vs Gujarat Greats (Jodhpur)

3. 28th Sept, 7:00 PM - Toyam Hyderabad vs Gujarat Greats (Surat)

4. 3rd Oct, 7:00 PM - Toyam Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers (Jammu)

5. 5th Oct, 7:00 PM - Toyam Hyderabad vs Southern Superstars (Jammu)

6. 6th Oct, 7:00 PM - Toyam Hyderabad vs Konark Odisha (Jammu)

7. 9th Oct, 3:00 PM - Toyam Hyderabad vs Southern Superstars (Srinagar)

Toyam Sports Limited encourages all its family members to come out and cheer for Toyam Hyderabad throughout the season. Together, let's make this journey towards victory!

