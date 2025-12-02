Trainocate Networks India Awarded a 2025 AWS Partner Award

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 2: Trainocate Networks India is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Trainocate Networks India is excited to announce it has been named the winner of Global Training Partner of the Year, recognizing top AWS Training Partners that has provided significant contributions related to number of students trained, number of classes delivered, and YoY student growth.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

Trainocate's leadership in AWS-enabled workforce development is demonstrated through its pioneering collaboration with Avanse Financial Services -- a first-of-its-kind initiative that integrates AWS Skill Builder and AWS Certifications directly into education financing, making AWS learning affordable and accessible for over 24,000 students.

Avanse Financial Services partnered with Trainocate to architect and execute a complete, end-to-end skilling model that combines self-paced Skill Builder learning with instructor-led Office Hours, hands-on labs, and continuous learner support. This innovative design has created a scalable and replicable pathway for future-ready talent development, enabling learners from diverse educational backgrounds to acquire industry-recognized AWS skills and certifications.

The program is now empowering thousands of students globally to build job-ready cloud capabilities -- showcasing Trainocate's ability to deliver impact at scale and redefine how cloud education can be embedded within new ecosystem partnerships.

"We are truly honored to be recognized as the Global AWS Training Partner of the Year for the fourth consecutive time. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to expanding access to high-quality AWS learning and developing future-ready talent at scale. Our collaboration with Avanse showcases how innovative and inclusive models of cloud education -- powered by AWS and strengthened through ecosystem partnerships -- can make skilling more affordable, more accessible, and more impactful for learners worldwide. Through our blended delivery model and student-centric learning approach, we've been able to support Avanse in creating a transformative pathway that equips thousands of learners with industry-recognized AWS skills and certifications. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to innovating alongside AWS and our customers to shape the next generation of cloud-ready professionals and accelerate the world's workforce transformation." -- Vikas Mathur, VP - Cloud & AI Competency Development, Trainocate India

"At Avanse, we endeavor to be a long-term partner in every student's learning and career journey. We understand that in a rapidly changing world, skill development is crucial for individuals to adapt, thrive, and remain relevant. Our partnership with AWS and Trainocate reinforces our commitment to enabling access to meaningful, future-ready learning. By making high-quality cloud-skilling programs accessible and affordable, we are empowering our student community with the capabilities required to succeed in a digitally driven economy. This collaboration enables us to create long-term value for learners from diverse educational backgrounds and contribute meaningfully to India's digital and skilling journey." -- Samir Mohanty, Chief Technology & Digital Transformation Officer, Avanse Financial Services

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

About Trainocate

Trainocate is one of the world's most established providers of technology training and human capability development. With over 30 years of experience across 24 countries, Trainocate specializes in delivering vendor-authorized technologies and certifications, advanced IT solutions, high-end technology courses, and customized learning programs--supported by a strong portfolio of business and leadership skills training.

In 2024 alone, Trainocate empowered more than 170,000 learners and organizations worldwide to embrace lifelong learning and build the digital capabilities required to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving workplace.

Learn more: www.trainocate.com

Contact (India): +91 92233 61686 | India@trainocate.com

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/trainocate-networks-india-private-limited/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836156/Trainocate_AWS_2025_Global_Award.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836230/Trainocate_Logo.jpg

