Transforming Classrooms: NEP-Aligned Education with Viva Education's New Directions Series

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], December 7: Viva Education, a trusted name in educational publishing for over 35 years, announces the launch of New Directions, a dedicated imprint that publishes textbook series aligned to the National Education Policy (NEP) and National Curriculum Framework (NCF). Developed for all levels ranging from Foundational to Secondary, New Directions revolutionizes classroom learning with focused content, skill-building exercises and advanced digital tools.

Viva Education's commitment to academic excellence and reliable learning resources has shaped education nationwide. With New Directions, it further redefines learning by equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed academically and beyond.

Key Features of New Directions:

1. NEP and NCF Aligned Curriculum

The New Directions series by Viva Education is closely aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) objectives to ensure a modern and holistic approach to learning. The books focus on 'Less Content, More Learning', reducing unnecessary complexity and enabling students to engage deeply with essential concepts. Each book is structured to simplify topics, promote better conceptual understanding and ensure knowledge retention.

2. Skill-Based Learning

The series emphasizes skill development, preparing students for real-world challenges focusing on 21st-century competencies such as communication, collaboration and critical thinking. Every book in the series has activities and exercises to enhance these essential skills. These include problem-solving scenarios, group discussions and critical thinking tasks that go beyond traditional textbook content.

3. Interdisciplinary Learning and UN Sustainable Development Goals

The NEP recommends interdisciplinary approaches across subjects and the curriculum. The series New Direction English, for example, has special activities that help learners to expand on and explore textual ideas by applying them in contexts from other subjects, disciplines and domains. The series also integrates UN Sustainable Development Goals in the language curriculum in a manner that builds awareness and inspires action.

4. Real-World Relevance

The New Directions curriculum incorporates multidisciplinary lessons that connect subjects like Science, Mathematics, Languages and Social Science to real-life scenarios. For instance, mathematics lessons in the books include budgeting exercises, while science topics explore environmental conservation. Each chapter provides practical examples and activities to bridge the gap between abstract concepts and their everyday applications. This approach helps students see the relevance of their education and improves comprehension and retention by making learning meaningful and impactful.

5. Cultural Integration

The books celebrate India's rich cultural heritage while maintaining a global outlook. Lessons are designed to instil pride in the nation's traditions, history and values, fostering strong cultural awareness and national identity. Simultaneously, the series broadens students' horizons by incorporating global perspectives, ensuring they are prepared for international opportunities. By integrating stories, examples and activities reflecting Indian and global cultures, the books create balanced individuals who appreciate tradition while embracing innovation.

6. Interactive and Inclusive Activities

New Directions offers inquiry-based exercises, hands-on projects and collaborative activities to cater to diverse learning styles. These interactive elements engage students in active learning, making the classroom more inclusive and enjoyable. Specific sections in the books address different learning preferences, ensuring accessibility for all students, including those with unique needs. The books also have visual aids, guided exercises and group-based tasks to enhance participation and foster inclusivity.

7. Advanced Digital Tools

Viva AI-Buddy, an AI-powered learning assistant, personalizes the learning experience with tailored exercises, instant feedback and interactive support. With easy accessibility, students can use Viva AI-Buddy by accessing the app or platform linked to their Viva Education textbook, scanning the QR code provided, and interacting with the AI assistant. They can ask questions, request concept summaries, view animated explanations or take practice quizzes to test their understanding. High-quality animations, explainer videos and digital exercises engage lessons, boosting interest and comprehension.

8. Holistic Development

Beyond academics, the books incorporate values education, emotional well-being and social awareness lessons. Chapters include activities and scenarios to develop empathy, resilience and ethical decision-making. This holistic approach ensures that students grow into well-rounded individuals capable of navigating challenges beyond the classroom. The series prepares students to maintain integrity and adaptability in diverse situations by focusing on emotional balance and social responsibility.

About Viva

Viva Education is a trusted name in the education sector, dedicated to creating high-quality learning resources for students and educators. With over 35 years of publishing expertise, Viva Education, a division of Viva Books, focuses on providing innovative, engaging, and curriculum-aligned content for Foundational, Preparatory, Middle and Secondary levels. Known for its commitment to excellence, Viva Education develops books that combine academic rigour with practical learning, fostering critical thinking, creativity and skill development. With a blend of traditional values and modern technology, including digital tools and AI-powered solutions, Viva Education is shaping the future of learning.

For samples or more details, contact your area sales representative or visit Viva Digital.

Reach out to us at: response@vivagroupindia.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)