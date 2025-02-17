Transforming Construction in Gujarat: Hitech Projects and Innovation

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 17: Hitech Projects, a leading construction company based in Ahmedabad, is celebrating over 27 years of groundbreaking achievements in the industry. Since its inception in 1996, Hitech has grown into one of Gujarat's most trusted and innovative construction firms, delivering excellence across industrial, residential, commercial, and institutional projects.

This commitment is evident in Hitech's adherence to Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) standards, which earned it ISO 45001 certification. Their commitment to excellence is demonstrated through ISO 9001 certification, which ensures high-quality management, consistent service standards, and customer satisfaction. The company's portfolio includes over 100 completed projects and 25 ongoing ventures, supported by a workforce of 4,000 and 600+ skilled professionals.

Founded with a mission to redefine quality in construction, Hitech Projects has consistently raised the bar for timely project delivery and superior standards. The company's Managing Director, Munir Shah, reflects on this journey:

"With over 25 years of experience, we've entered an era of high-rise, iconic buildings where technology and quality are indispensable. Committed to building legacies that shape the future of construction, we prioritise timely delivery and quality construction in every project."

The Regalia: A Milestone in High-Rise Construction

Hitech's recent achievement, Regalia at GIFT City, stands as Gujarat's tallest building, soaring to 122 meters with 30 stories. Completed in just 22 months, the project highlights the company's ability to merge innovation with efficiency.

Hitech introduced Gujarat's first Self-Climbing Boom Placer for this project, which played a crucial role in its rapid progress. The Self-climbing Boom Placer, ensures precise concrete placement across large areas, improving labour productivity. Ideal for high-rise projects, it enhances efficiency, while the Hydraulic Safety Screen ensures worker safety, showcasing Hitech Projects' commitment to innovation.

Safety at the Core

Hitech's commitment to safety is unparalleled, exemplified by Regalia's achievement of 1.1 million safe man-hours. A dedicated safety park, rigorous inspections, and training programs underline the company's focus on workforce well-being. Introducing Gujarat's first Self-Climbing Hydraulic Safety Screen, along with innovative measures like quarterly mock drills, vertigo tests for high-rise workers, and modern fall protection systems, further reinforces this dedication.

Driving Innovation Through Technology

Hitech leverages cutting-edge construction technologies, including advanced formwork systems of international companies like Peri, Doka & more, BIM (Building Information Modeling), and ERP solutions, to ensure seamless project execution. These tools enable real-time monitoring and efficient resource allocation, maintaining quality while meeting tight deadlines.

Building the Future

The Regalia stands today as a distinguished milestone in Gujarat's high-rise construction landscape, a testament to architectural excellence. On the contrary, visionary Chairman Tejas Dalal states "The Empire State Building, towering at 381 meters, was completed in just 14 months back in 1931--a testament to engineering marvels of its time. In comparison, Gujarat's tallest commercial building, standing at 122 meters, took 22 months to complete, reflecting the technological and logistical challenges India still faces today. At Hitech Projects, we view this gap not as a limitation but as an opportunity. Our mission is to bring world-class construction efficiency to India and shape Ahmedabad's skyline into one that rivals the world's greatest cities."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)