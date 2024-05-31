Transforming Spaces: INDEX PLUS 2024 to Highlight the Latest in Interiors, Architecture, Furniture and Design

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: INDEX PLUS, India's leading exhibition for interiors, architecture, furniture, and design now in its 36th edition, will be held from May 31st to June 2nd, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. INDEX PLUS brings together suppliers and buyers in a vibrant, collaborative environment dedicated to innovation and excellence in design.

This year's edition of INDEX PLUS will bring together over 200+ brands from India and abroad, showcasing a diverse range of products carefully curated to inspire and elevate living spaces. From the latest trends to timeless classics, visitors will be able to explore top-quality designs from leading manufacturers, all conveniently located under one roof.

The event will feature an exhaustive display of products including Furniture (residential, commercial, outdoor), Flooring, Furnishings, Kitchen Interiors, Architectural Fittings, Mattress & Bedding, Home-decor, Accessories for spaces, Art, Artefacts, Furnishings, and other interior products.

INDEX PLUS caters to a diverse audience including interior designers, architects, distributors, retailers, specifiers, project management consultants, procurement heads, institutional buyers, trade professionals, high-net-worth individuals amongst others.

Unlock the latest in furniture & interiors at INDEX PLUS: Where Trends Meet Opportunity

The timing for INDEX PLUS couldn't be more opportune. The Indian Furniture Market size is estimated at USD 17.56 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 29.86 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period (2024-2029). The Indian furniture industry is one of the leading producers, consumers, and exporters of furniture. The burgeoning demand for interior design services is fueled by factors such as the growing real estate market, rising income levels, urbanization, and the influence of social media on lifestyle trends.

Additionally, the rising demand for home decor products and handcrafted items underscores the tremendous potential of India's home furnishing market, making INDEX PLUS a must-attend event for industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonia Prashar, Managing Director, and Chairperson of the Board at NuernbergMesse India, spoke about the potential of the event, "India is the 5th largest producer and 4th largest consumer of furniture globally. In fact, the Indian interior design market is currently thriving at a remarkable 10.3% annual growth rate projected to reach USD 51.4 billion by 2028. By 2030 it will become the largest and youngest consumer market in the world."

In this favorable scenario, INDEX PLUS emerges as a dynamic platform for global enterprise and presents an unparalleled opportunity to forge new business ventures, Strengthen existing ties, as well as engage with diverse buyers, Industry leaders, and trade associations.

please visit our website www.indexplus.in.

