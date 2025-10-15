TransUnion CIBIL Showcases Innovation and Leadership as Credit Insights Partner at Global Fintech Fest 2025

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: TransUnion CIBIL, India's pioneer information and insights company, was the Credit Insights partner of the Global Fintech Fest 2025 (GFF) held from October 7-9, 2025, at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai. Across the three-day event, TransUnion CIBIL highlighted its newest innovations, presented insights from its industry reports and showcased multiple solutions designed to enhance access to credit for individuals, MSMEs and rural borrowers.

Mr. Bhavesh Jain, MD and CEO, TransUnion CIBIL, joined Mr. Shaji K V, Chairman of NABARD, for a fireside chat on 'Unlocking Rural Potential', highlighting how smart financial infrastructure can empower India's villages. Mr. Jain also served on the jury of the prestigious and eagerly awaited Global Fintech Awards 2025. Mr. David Finch, Global Managing Director, Fintech, TransUnion, contributed to a panel on global financial infrastructure, titled 'The Next Bretton Moment: Can Public Infrastructure Rewrite the Rules of Global Finance?'. Mr. V. Anantharaman, Chairman, TransUnion CIBIL, chaired the Fintech Investors' Roundtable for Fintech CEOs and founders further strengthening industry connections. While addressing the gathering at the roundtable, Mr. Anantharaman said: "As India's credit and fintech ecosystems continue to expand, there is a strong need to foster continuous innovation, collaboration, and data integrity. The growth seen across retail and commercial credit segments, coupled with fintech's increasing participation in business lending, signals a maturing market driven by new possibilities. To sustain this momentum responsibly, it is essential that all ecosystem participants work together to leverage data and technology in ways that enhance trust, inclusion, and long-term financial health. At TransUnion CIBIL, we are committed to enabling this progress through reliable insights and collaborative industry engagement."

Commenting on the event, Mr. Bhavesh Jain, MD & CEO, TransUnion CIBIL, said, "GFF 2025 brought the entire finance and digital ecosystem together on one stage, enabling space for direct conversations with policymakers, investors, regulators and innovators. It allowed us to show how credit insights are central to trust in the financial system and how access to credit is expanding opportunities for individuals and businesses. For TransUnion CIBIL, GFF was a forum to present solutions, to listen closely to the industry and to take back learnings that will shape the way forward. The exchanges at the event reinforced the importance of responsible growth and the need to build financial systems that are inclusive and resilient."

In addition to leading industry dialogues, TransUnion CIBIL continued to drive consumer education and awareness of credit and credit scores. Visitors to its booth were greeted by 'MyCIBIL', a friendly personification of the CIBIL Score, which distributed discount codes for subscription plans for consumers. The company also showcased 'CIBIL Ki Kahaniyan', an illustrated comic book designed to build financial awareness in a simple and engaging format. The comic book features the beloved Tinkle character Suppandi alongside two new characters: Simran, his finance-savvy friend, and the mascot, MyCIBIL. It uses humor and storytelling to demystify credit concepts, explain the role of a credit bureau and highlight how responsible credit behavior affects CIBIL Scores. The company also presented 'CIBIL Saksham' that offers comprehensive learning resources on credit and risk management, designed to help individuals and corporate teams deepen their understanding of credit management.

The Global Fintech Fest is the world's largest fintech festival, bringing together banks, Non-Banking Financial Corporations, fintechs, technology companies and a variety of stakeholders from across the spectrum of financial technology. Since its inception in 2020, GFF has evolved into a global platform where fintech leaders, policymakers, and innovators converge to shape the future of finance and consistently set new benchmarks in driving dialogue, collaboration, and action within the fintech ecosystem.

This year's event was graced by the presence of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, and the Prime Minister of the UK, the Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer, underscoring the forum's significance as a platform for advancing financial inclusion and innovation.

Through its participation at GFF 2025, TransUnion CIBIL reinforced its role as a trusted partner in India's financial ecosystem, where it enables greater transparency, strengthens access to credit and fosters innovation to meet the evolving needs of individuals, businesses, and communities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)