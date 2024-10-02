Tredence Drives AI Innovation in Travel and Hospitality with Snowflake AI Data Cloud

PRNewswire San Jose (California) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 2: Tredence, a global data science and AI solutions company, today announced its latest AI-driven innovations in the Travel and Hospitality sector through its partnership with Snowflake's AI Data Cloud. With a focus on transforming customer experience, revenue management, marketing, and operations, Tredence has developed a suite of AI accelerators tailored for airlines, hotels, cruise lines, and travel technology providers. Leveraging Snowflake's AI Data Cloud for Travel and Hospitality, these solutions integrate industry-specific datasets with Snowflake's unified platform to drive operational efficiency and business growth. "Tredence's expertise in deploying industry-specific data and AI solutions, paired with Snowflake's robust AI Data Cloud, will transform how travel and hospitality companies manage their operations and engage with customers. We are excited to continue our work with Snowflake to deliver cuttiedge, scalable data solutions that drive revenue growth management, optimize costs, and create personalized experiences," said Sumit Mehra, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Tredence Inc.

Tredence is joining Snowflake in mobilizing the world's data to help organizations unlock new business value and drive innovation. Through continued collaboration with Snowflake, Tredence's accelerator addresses critical industry trends such as hyper-personalized marketing, enhanced customer experience, and optimized revenue management. Tredence's AI-powered solutions, such as recommendation engines for dynamic pricing and frameworks for real-time personalized customer engagement, empower travel and hospitality companies to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving market.

"The travel and hospitality industry is at a pivotal moment, with AI and data-driven insights becoming more critical for business success in areas ranging from customer experience, marketing, operations, and everything in between," said Whitnee Hawthorne, Global Head of Travel & Hospitality at Snowflake. "Tredence and Snowflake are jointly empowering clients to transform operations and deliver unparalleled customer experiences through the AI Data Cloud."

This powerful collaboration is exemplified by Tredence's multi-year partnership with one of the world's largest hotel chains. Leveraging Snowflake's AI Data Cloud, Tredence has driven significant data-led growth, improving the company's Net Promoter Score (NPS) by 7 points and increasing the average member value by over $500 through personalized promotions. Additionally, this partnership has optimized revenue management with predictive customer lifetime value (CLTV), dynamic pricing, and cross-channel marketing analytics, solidifying the client's leadership in the hospitality industry.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider dedicated to bridging the gap between insight generation and value realization. With over 3000 employees and offices in key global locations, including the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, Tredence partners with leading retail, CPG, high-tech, telecom, healthcare, travel, and industrial companies. By leveraging deep domain expertise, innovative data platforms, and strategic partnerships, Tredence delivers tailored, state-of-the-art solutions to its clients. For more information, please visit www.tredence.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773052/Tredence.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520452/Snowflake.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)