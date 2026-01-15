Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Can't escape screens? 7 simple tips to reduce your screen time as an adult

Can't escape screens? 7 simple tips to reduce your screen time as an adult

Long hours on phones and laptops can strain eyes and mind. Here are easy, doctor-approved strategies to reduce screen time and build healthier digital habits

reduce screen time adults

Prolonged screen use can strain the eyes and disrupt sleep, making regular breaks essential for adults. (Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 4:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

From work emails and video calls to endless social media scrolling, screens dominate adult life today. While cutting down screen time completely may be unrealistic, mindful and intentional use can significantly reduce eye strain, sleep problems and mental fatigue.
 
According to Dr Aniket Mule, Consultant Internal Medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, small, intentional changes can help adults regain control over their screen habits without disrupting daily routines.
 

1. Start by setting clear limits

 
One of the simplest steps is awareness. “Use your phone’s Screen Time or Digital Wellbeing feature to set app-wise limits—especially for social media and OTT platforms. Awareness itself reduces mindless scrolling,” Dr Mule explains. Seeing actual usage often nudges people to self-correct.
 
 

2. Give your eyes regular breaks

 
Experts strongly recommend the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This relaxes eye muscles and reduces digital eye strain, especially for those working long hours on laptops.
 

3. Create no-screen zones

 
"Avoid screens during meals, one hour before bedtime, and immediately after waking up. This helps improve digestion, sleep quality and mental clarity," says Dr Mule. Night-time scrolling, in particular, disrupts the body’s natural sleep rhythm.

Also Read

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

New MHA SOP eases refunds for cyber fraud cases below ₹50,000: Report

Tea, snacks

What happens when you drink tea with your daily meals? Doctor explains

Iran, Iran protest

It now takes 1.65 million Iranian rials for $1. Here's why it crashed

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

I-PAC raids: SC stays FIR against ED officials, sends notice to Mamata govt

Car Loan, market, Automible

Car loan rates in mid-Jan 2026 start at 7.35%, EMIs from Rs 9,983

 

4. Replace scrolling with short offline habits

 
Instead of reaching for your phone during breaks, keep simple alternatives ready:
 
  • Reading two pages of a book
  • Gentle stretching
  • Journalling
  • Watering plants
  • A five-minute walk
 
These quick activities offer mental refreshment without adding screen exposure.
 

5. Silence the digital noise

 
“Constant alerts pull you back to the screen,” says Dr Mule. Turn off non-essential notifications and keep only calls, messages and work-critical alerts active. He also advises switching off notifications completely while relaxing or after work hours to create a clear boundary between screen time and personal time.
 

6. Use eye-friendly settings

 
Enable night mode or blue light filters, adjust brightness according to room lighting, and avoid using phones in complete darkness. These small adjustments reduce eye strain and discomfort. 
 

7. Be intentional, not habitual

 
Before opening an app, pause and ask - “Why am I opening this?” If there is no clear purpose, close it. Conscious usage naturally brings screen time down.
 

How much screen time is okay for adults?

 
  • 6–8 hours may be unavoidable due to work and typically sufficient, without adding excessive recreational use
  • Recreational screen time should ideally stay within 2 hours a day
  • Regular exposure beyond 10–12 hours increases the risk of headaches, eye strain, sleep issues and posture problems
Balance and frequent breaks matter more than obsessing over exact hours, notes Dr Mule.
 

When should you get your eyes checked?

 
Seek an eye check-up if you have
  • frequent headaches
  • blurred or double vision
  • dry or burning eyes
  • redness or light sensitivity
  • difficulty focusing after screen use
 
Adults with heavy screen use should get their eyes tested once a year, or sooner if discomfort lasts beyond one to two weeks.
   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

liposomal berberine for weight loss

Is liposomal berberine the new weight-loss fix or just online hype?

mental health, men's health

Trump admin slashes $2 bn funding for substance abuse, mental health

glaucoma screening

7 early warning signs of glaucoma every adult above 40 should know

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi pollution pushes nebuliser, inhaler demand up by 60%: Survey

lost voice recovery, hoarseness after cold, vocal cord strain, throat infection

Lost your voice after concert or match or cold? Here's how to recover

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Screen addiction expert eye

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBMC Elections TodayUS Oil PriceIs Drinking Tea After Meal Good?Q3 Result TodayBMC Elections 2026 DetailsTips to Reduce Screen TimeInd vs USA Playing 11US Freezes Visa of 75 CountriesBGMI 4.2 Updates