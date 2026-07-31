PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30: Tredence, the world's leading data & AI services company, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network. The partnership places Tredence among a group of global partners helping enterprises put OpenAI's frontier models to work in the real world. Combining OpenAI's frontier AI with Tredence's industry expertise, enterprise data modernization, and AI-native engineering to help organizations operationalize AI at scale.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Select Partner, Tredence will work with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This will enable organizations to maximize the value of every token and achieve greater efficiency with GPT-5.6, while leveraging ChatGPT Work to accelerate execution and transform ambitious goals into tangible outcomes.

Tredence's enterprise AI transformation approach rests on three connected pillars that turn data into everyday business value across Supply Chain, Customer Experience, Sales & Marketing, and Procurement.

1. The Data Foundation Layer brings structure, quality, governance, and ontology to enterprise data, creating a trusted base for every decision.

2. The Intelligence Layer uncovers patterns, predicts demand, and drives decisions across these functions.

3. The Agents and Experience Layer brings this intelligence to life through intuitive, human centered interactions, agents that act, recommend, and adapt alongside people.

"Being named an OpenAI Select Partner reflects the trust we've built delivering enterprise AI at scale. It allows us to bring OpenAI's frontier models directly into data foundations, intelligence, and agent driven experiences, helping our clients move faster from data to decisions to measurable business impact," said Rakesh Sancheti, Chief Growth Officer at Tredence.

Tredence enables leading global organizations across retail, CPG, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, travel, and technology with AI strategy, data modernization, and enterprise AI transformation. The company has helped enterprises deploy solutions using OpenAI models that automate business processes, improve customer experience, and drive productivity and greater value from their AI investments.

Looking ahead, Tredence plans to expand its OpenAI-related offerings, invest in talent and enablement across its global delivery teams, and scale customer deployments across industries. These efforts will help customers move faster from AI ambition to measurable business outcomes, backed by strong data foundations, domain expertise, and human centered engineering and design.

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network: https://openai.com/business/partners/

About Tredence

Tredence is a global AI and data science solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI, the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, advanced data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. The company has 4,600+ employees across the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Dubai, Riyadh, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials. For more information, please visit www.tredence.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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