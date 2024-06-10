TREVOC Leads Gurugram's Luxury Realty, Wins "Brand Launch of the Year"

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 10: TREVOC, synonymous with luxury and innovation in Gurugram's real estate sector, was honoured with the "Brand Launch of the Year" award at the Times Realty Infrastructure Conclave 2024 on June 9th, 2024. The event, held at The Oberoi, Gurugram, was graced by renowned actor Anil Kapoor as the Guest of Honour and lifestyle coach and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das as the Guest Speaker.

The group aims to raise the bar for luxury properties, setting new standards in the sector and revolutionising it with their visionary approach. This unwavering commitment to luxury living has solidified TREVOC's position in Gurugram's real estate market, earning them this prestigious award.

Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director of TREVOC, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This recognition as the 'Brand Launch of the Year' is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled excellence in real estate. We are honoured to be celebrated among the best in the industry and will continue to push the boundaries of luxury living in Gurugram."

"Receiving the 'Brand Launch of the Year' award is a proud moment for TREVOC. This accolade motivates us to continue our pursuit of innovation and quality, ensuring excellence and customer satisfaction," added Sehaj Chawla, also a Managing Director at TREVOC.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)