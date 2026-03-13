Trigent and Codec Partner to Launch Global Capability Centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 13: Trigent Software, a US-based technology services company and Global Capability Centre (GCC) enabler with over three decades of technology experience, has announced a strategic partnership with Codec, a Dublin-headquartered digital transformation consultancy, to establish Global Capability Centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The centres will serve as Codec's primary technology delivery hubs in India, anchoring the company's next phase of international growth.

Codec is one of Ireland's largest Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers and a full-stack IT consultancy, with over 40 years of enterprise technology experience across Ireland, the UK, Poland, and Germany. Delivering across AI, application modernization, cloud infrastructure, customer experience, and managed services, it has earned its reputation as a high-trust partner for complex Microsoft-led transformation programmes. Now, its India GCC will leverage one of the world's deepest technology talent markets to extend this practice, positioning Codec to scale its global delivery and innovation capabilities significantly.

Build. Operate. Transfer.

The Trigent-Codec partnership is structured on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. As the execution partner, Trigent will build and operationalize both the innovation centres, managing talent acquisition, compliance, governance, and delivery operations. From day one, the focus will be on stabilizing the setup while embedding Codec's innovation-first DNA into each local team from the ground up.

India was a deliberate choice for this expansion: a market that has evolved from a delivery destination into a genuine source of global enterprise innovation. Home to over 1,700 GCCs and a technology workforce of unmatched depth, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are globally recognized for their concentration of enterprise-grade Microsoft talent, making them the natural anchors for Codec's GCC journey.

"The BOT structure we are executing with Codec is designed to deliver a fully operational, culturally integrated capability, not just a staffed office," said Rohail Qadri, President of Global Capability Centre (GCC) & Professional Services at Trigent. "By the time the transfer happens, Codec's India teams will already be central to how the company operates globally."

Codec's India team will own end-to-end delivery on complex, high-impact client engagements, working directly alongside European counterparts from day one. Professionals with Microsoft certifications and strong enterprise delivery backgrounds will find an environment built for career growth, not just execution.

"India has the talent density that our next phase of growth demands," said Ronan Stafford, Chief Executive Officer of Codec. "The professionals who join us here will be part of a company that has invested in its people's long-term development for over four decades. By the time the transition to full Codec ownership is complete, they will already be integral to our operations."

Codec's India GCC represents a fundamental shift in how Codec plans to deliver on a global scale, with Bengaluru and Hyderabad at the heart of that strategy.

About Trigent

Trigent is a data-first, AI-driven global technology solutions provider helping organizations modernize operations and build next-generation customer engagement models that deliver measurable business outcomes and bespoke experiences. We enable customers to lead the shift in their industries with trusted, scalable solutions that help them maximize their IT investments. With decades of experience, deep domain expertise, and strong technology capabilities, Trigent has been delivering end-to-end solutions for ISVs, enterprises, and SMBs since 1995. To learn more, visit https://trigent.com/.

Media Contact:

Shamini Martin

Trigent Software, Inc.

info@trigent.com

+1 (508) 490 6000

trigent.com

About Codec

Codec is a multi-award-winning Microsoft Solutions Partner and full-stack IT consultancy with over 40 years of digital transformation experience. Headquartered in Dublin, with offices in Belfast, Galway, London, Poland, and Germany, Codec's 300-strong team delivers across AI, application modernization, data, cloud infrastructure, and managed services. The company develops its own proprietary IP alongside Microsoft, bringing a depth of capability that sets it apart in the market. Learn more at codec.ie.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2846695/Trigent_NEW_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)