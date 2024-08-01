Triyom Realty Launches Premium Residential Projects at ITC Royal, Kolkata

ATK Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 1: Triyom Realty officially launched its brand with a grand event at ITC Royal, introducing a new standard in luxury living. The launch was attended by prominent figures including Suresh Gondalia, founder and chairman of Triyom Realty; Payel Mukerjee, Founder of Medzion; Debtanu Roy, Co-founder of Medzion; Prof Dr Pradip Mitra, Ex-Director Health Services Govt Of WB, Chief advisor of Medzion; Rahul Roy, President of Silicon Valley; and Debashish Sen, IAS officer, among other distinguished guests. Triyom Realty unveiled three premium residential projects: Triyom Sol, Triyom Abode, and Triyom Dew. These projects are located in the picturesque areas of Nagoa and Siolim in North Goa. They are designed to offer a unique blend of modern urban amenities and natural beauty, providing residents with a serene yet connected living experience.

Suresh Gondalia, speaking at the event, shared his vision for Triyom Realty's future: "We are thrilled to launch Triyom Realty and introduce these thoughtfully crafted projects. Our goal is to create living spaces that harmonize with nature while offering all the conveniences of urban life. Triyom Sol, Triyom Abode, and Triyom Dew are not just residential projects; they are communities that embody a balanced and enriched lifestyle."

The launch event featured presentations and detailed previews of the projects, highlighting Triyom Realty's commitment to quality and innovation in real estate development. The presence of eminent guests and industry leaders underscored the significant impact Triyom Realty aims to make in the market.

In a groundbreaking move to revolutionize the healthcare industry, Medzion, led by visionary entrepreneur Payel Mukerjee & Debtanu Roy and True Drug, spearheaded by industry stalwart Suresh Gondalia, announced a strategic partnership today at the prestigious ITC Royal.

This collaboration brings together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to improving patient care. Medzion and True Drug is poised to create a powerful alliance.

The partnership is expected to drive innovation, enhance healthcare accessibility, and develop groundbreaking solutions for all medical needs. This strategic union marks a significant milestone for both companies and holds the promise of transforming the healthcare landscape through services based on Information Technology & Artificial Intelligence.

