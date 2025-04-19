Troika Tech Launches India's First Full-Scale AI-Powered WordPress Website Development Services

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19: With over 3,000 websites delivered worldwide and a legacy of digital innovation, Mumbai-based Troika Tech Services sets a new industry benchmark by launching scalable, AI-integrated WordPress website solutions for startups, SMEs, and enterprises across India.

In a landmark move that redefines the future of web development in India, Troika Tech Services, a Mumbai-based digital powerhouse, has announced the launch of its AI-Powered WordPress Website Development Company -- making it one of the first companies in India to fully integrate artificial intelligence into WordPress website architecture, design, and functionality.

Troika Tech has played a pivotal role in shaping the digital growth of businesses ranging from solopreneurs to mid-sized enterprises and Fortune 500 brands, industries that Troika Tech has served are Entertainment, Politics, Gaming, Sports, Education, eLearning & PR agencies in Qatar, China, UK, Australia and even the Consulate of Afghanistan.

With this new AI-driven capability, the company is now offering intelligent website solutions that not only look great but also think, learn, and evolve with the user's business objectives.

A Bold Leap in a New AI Website Designing and Development and Era

Speaking about this new offering, Mr. Godwin Pinto, Co-Founder and Director at Troika Tech Services, said:

"We are not just launching another web service. We are launching a movement -- a shift towards intelligent digital ecosystems. AI is transforming how users interact with businesses online, and we're ensuring our clients are ahead of the curve. In 2025, businesses don't just need a website -- they need a website that learns, adapts, and performs."

The newly launched platform introduces AI-first features like:

-Smart content generators for blogs and landing pages

- Predictive SEO optimization and keyword recommendations

-AI chatbots with real-time learning

- Visual content creators and auto-banner generation

- Voice-to-text blog editors and multilingual site support

These solutions are crafted to serve a wide range of industries including retail, real estate, education, coaching, local commerce, and local service providers.

A Company Rooted in Innovation and Trusted Excellence

Troika Tech Services is led by a dynamic trio -- Mr. Godwin Pinto, Ms. Parvati Matkate, and Mr. Mawin Pinto. The founders, each with extensive experience in technology, marketing, and enterprise development, have been the driving force behind Troika Tech's transformation from a digital marketing firm to a AI technology enabler.

Parvati Matkate, Co-Founder and Director, shared her insight:

"We've always been ahead of the curve -- whether it was mobile-first websites, Digital marketing solutions, or RCS messaging. But 2025 demands something bigger. AI isn't just a trend; it's the future. That's why we've invested significantly in AI architecture that integrates directly into WordPress -- the most widely used CMS in the world."

Mr. Mawin Pinto, Co-Founder and Director, emphasized the importance of UX in the AI evolution:

"A website isn't just about clean code -- it's about intelligent storytelling. Our AI-powered WordPress websites help brands personalize user experiences, dynamically update their content, and optimize engagement through adaptive designs. We're turning websites into living, breathing brand ambassadors."

Why Launch AI WordPress Development Services in 2025?

The decision to roll out AI WordPress solutions in 2025 stems from four clear trends:

1. AI Acceptance at SME and Startup Levels: Indian startups and SMEs are now digitally mature and actively looking for cost-effective automation solutions.

2. Demand for Smart Content and SEO: Companies are seeking to reduce content generation costs while improving organic visibility.

3. Global Shift Towards Personalization: With 82% of users expecting personalized experiences online, AI becomes essential.

4. Rise of Low-Code/No-Code Platforms: Business owners want powerful websites without the need to rely entirely on developers.

Troika Tech's new offering directly addresses these gaps with AI features embedded at every level -- from design templates to backend lead scoring.

Troika Tech has been synonymous with forward-thinking innovation, flawless execution, and enterprise-level reliability. This new vertical is not merely a product offering; it is a visionary leap designed to empower businesses to automate, personalize, and scale with ease in the AI era.

Boosting Credibility in the AI and IP Ecosystem

With its AI launch, Troika Tech is also strengthening its position as a technological innovator and thought leader.

"This public launch serves as proof of our long-standing commitment to innovation," says Godwin. "Our 12+ year track record, combined with the launch of India's first AI-integrated WordPress ecosystem, clearly establishes Troika Tech Services as the rightful originator and industry pioneer."

Strategic Rollout: From Mumbai to the Nation

Troika Tech will begin rolling out its AI-powered websites across metros including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad. The company is also setting up partnerships with digital agencies and local marketing firms to make AI WordPress solutions accessible to Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

In addition to direct deployment, the company will offer a white-label partner program, enabling agencies to resell Troika's AI capabilities under their own brand.

The Future: AI as the New Digital Foundation

Looking ahead, Troika Tech plans to launch:

-AI CRM for SMEs with conversational interface

- Auto-SEO Engines that run weekly optimizations

- AI Smart Forms that adapt based on user behavior

- Voice Commerce Modules integrated with AI WordPress sites

These innovations will be powered by strategic integrations with platforms like OpenAI, Canva, Mailchimp, and custom-trained NLP models.

Where to Find Troika Tech's AI Solutions

Clients and partners can explore the AI WordPress experience at www.troikatechservices.in, or book a live demo via WhatsApp Number: 9076171741

Troika Tech's digital footprint can also be explored on:

-Google Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/sv9XwcbciofUc25Y7

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/troikatechindia/

- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/troika-tech/

- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TroikaTech

- X (Twitter): https://x.com/Troika_India

About Troika Tech Services

Troika Tech Services is a leading Indian digital transformation company offering a spectrum of services including Digital Marketing, Website Development, Election Marketing and Promotions, RCS Messaging, Bulk SMS and Voice Calls, and now AI-powered website development. Based in Mumbai and active globally, the company is known for its customer-centric approach, agile innovation, and high-impact digital solutions.

Press Contact: Godwin Pinto

Email: godwin@troikaplus.in

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/godwinpaulpinto/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)