Trom Industries Limited gets in principle approval for listing on NSE Emerge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: Trom Industries Limited is a Solar EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company specializing in residential solar rooftop, industrial solar power plants, ground-mounted solar power plants, and solar street lights. Trom is engaged in the comprehensive development of diverse solar projects. For residential rooftop installations, Trom designs and implements solar systems tailored to individual homes. In the industrial sector, the Company scales up its operations to design and construct larger solar power plants catering to industrial needs. Ground-mounted solar power plants involve the development of solar arrays on open land. Additionally, the Company extends its services to include the Supply and Installation of solar street lights for public and commercial areas.

TIL's business encompasses engineering design, procurement of materials, on-site construction, project management, and adherence to regulatory standards across various sectors. The solar applications of the company contributes to the growth of sustainable energy solutions across residential, industrial, public domains and government sector. Also, its business operations encompass the extensive trading and distribution of a diverse range of products, including solar panels, inverters, and an array of materials intricately connected to the establishment and functioning of solar power plants. Furthermore, the company was also engaged in the trading of all types of footwear to a very small scale during the stub period. TIL is actively engaged in the development of green hydrogen projects as a pivotal aspect of its future business endeavors. The company's warehouse is located at Gandhinagar( Gujarat), India.

Trom Industries Limited IPO objectives:

The company plans to allocate the net proceeds from the issue to the following purposes:

1) Funding of capital expenditure requirements towards set up of Solar Power Plant

2) To meet working capital requirements

3) General Corporate purpose

The Book Running Lead Manager to the issue is Expert Global Consultants Private Limited and the Registrar to the issue is KFin Technologies Limited.

