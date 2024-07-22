TruDoc Joins Forces with e & enterprise to Revolutionize Healthcare Communications in UAE

PRNewswire Dubai [UAE], July 22: TruDoc Healthcare, a pioneer in the telehealth industry, today announced a landmark partnership with e & enterprise to transform healthcare communications in the MENA region. This collaboration introduces the innovative engageX solution powered by the NICE CXone platform, setting a new standard for patient care and service accessibility. The integration of the engageX solution marks a major advancement in TruDoc Healthcare's service delivery. With the deployment of this unified platform, TruDoc will be able to address patient inquiries seamlessly across multiple communication channels--including voice, chat, email, and video consultations--in a single interface. This integrated approach ensures comprehensive and consistent responses to all patient interactions, significantly enhancing patient engagement and satisfaction.

"Our commitment to improving patient care through technology has taken a significant leap forward with this partnership with e & enterprise," said Utsaav Pathak, Group Finance Director, TruDocHealthcare. "By integrating the NICE CXone-powered engageX solution into our platforms, we are set to transform how we engage with our patients, ensuring they receive timely and effective care tailored to their unique needs. This partnership represents a critical step in our mission to deliver innovative and patient-centric healthcare solutions."

The e & enterprise engageX powered by NICE brings cutting-edge CX capabilities and a reliable, well-regulated, and highly available voice setup in the UAE, ensuring that patient interactions are streamlined, secure, and more effective than ever before. Equipped with deep CX capabilities and NICE's powerful engagement features, engageX is designed to solve complex compliance and customer experience challenges. With this strong value proposition, TruDoc Healthcare is poised to enhance its telehealth services, offering 24/7 care to patients in even the most remote areas.

"We believe in technology's power in redefining the boundaries of healthcare," said Miguel Angel Villalonga COO of e & enterprise. "Our partnership with TruDoc Healthcare goes beyond integrating the advanced technologies, it's a testament to our shared vision to revolutionize patient care. Through the engageX solution, we are committed to transforming patient experiences into journeys characterized by excellence, accessibility, and innovation. This initiative represents a strategic step in our ongoing quest to harness cutting-edge technologies to make a profound and positive impact on human health worldwide."

"With security and reliability being paramount in healthcare communications, the NICE CXone platform employs advanced encryption protocols, supporting HIPAA compliance and protecting patient data," said Darren Rushworth, President, NICE International "This strong security framework builds trust and ensures the safe exchange of sensitive health information."

For TruDoc's healthcare providers, the platform also offers AI-driven analytics and sophisticated tools that streamline operations and optimize patient interactions. These features improve patient experience, boost operational efficiencies, reduce wait times, and improve overall service delivery.

This strategic collaboration between TruDoc and e & enterprise strengthens the telehealth firm's operational capabilities while supporting its mission to provide solutions that are both innovative and patient-centric. By leveraging the strengths of NICE's technology and e & enterprise's expansive network, TruDoc is well-positioned to lead the transformation of healthcare communication in the MENA region.

About TruDoc Healthcare

TruDoc Healthcare is a leading provider of telehealth services, committed to enhancing patient experiences through innovative digital solutions. With a focus on delivering high-quality, accessible healthcare, TruDoc leverages advanced technologies and strategic partnerships to meet the evolving needs of patients worldwide.

To learn more about TruDoc Healthcare, please visit https://trudochealth.com

About e & enterprise

e & enterprise combines the agility and expertise of a professional and managed digital services company with the strength and reach of a technology Group, enabling organisations across multiple sectors to maximise their digital potential. Through the Cloud, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), e & enterprise is propelling organisations and economies towards a smarter, safer and more sustainable world.

Operating in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, e & enterprise has a growth mindset that delivers innovative digital vertical value propositions. Its solutions enable sustainable developments, safer cities, enhanced government services, connected healthcare, enriched education, digital banking, highly automated industries, manufacturing, and logistics.

With a successful track record of designing, delivering and operating impactful, intelligent and secure end-to-end digital solutions using resilient platforms, e & enterprise offers comprehensive consulting, business modelling, solution design, programme management, project execution and delivery, and post-implementation support.

To learn more about e & enterprise, please visit https://eandenterprise.com/en/index.jsp.

About NICE

With NICE, it's never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world's #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center - and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction.

www.nice.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)