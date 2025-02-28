Truecopy Unveils Contract Assist: Effortless Mass Contract Creation with E-Stamps

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: Truecopy Credentials is thrilled to announce the launch of Contract Assist, an innovative solution designed to revolutionize how organizations create and distribute contracts for signatures. With Contract Assist, businesses can seamlessly create and dispatch hundreds of customized contracts simultaneously, embed state-specific eStamps, and monitor all activities via the TRUESigner One portal.

Streamline Your Contracts Like Never Before

With Contract Assist, users can instantly produce personalized contracts by auto-populating custom information. Truecopy team can help in the procurement of eStamps, and official eStamps from respective states can be directly embedded into each contract will be hassle free. Uploading and sending contracts to multiple clients for their signatures will be just a few clicks.

Users can monitor the entire process from creation to completion of contract signing within the TRUESigner One portal. Utilize TRUESigner's trusted platform for fast and secure digital signing.

Elevate Efficiency and Control

"Contract Assist is a game-changer for organizations dealing with high volumes of contracts," said Sonia Soman, CEO at Truecopy Credentials. "We've created a solution that not only accelerates the contract creation process by taking away the bulk of the manual effort but also ensures compliance and provides transparency throughout the entire lifecycle. It's about delivering speed without sacrificing accuracy or security."

Simplified Workflow with TRUESigner One

The TRUESigner One serves as a centralized hub for signing all operational documents. From initiating document creation to tracking signature completion, the platform offers an intuitive interface that keeps all stakeholders informed and engaged.

About Truecopy Credentials

Truecopy Credentials is the leader in digital signature solutions, with over 3,000 organizations utilizing our platform, TRUESigner ONE, to sign a wide array of documents within their operations. We are dedicated to enhancing business efficiency through secure, innovative, and user-friendly digital signature and encryption solutions that empower organizations to achieve more.

For More Information

Media Contact: Anuya Mahajan

Truecopy Credentials Private Limited

Email: sales@truecopy.com

Phone: 9766456506

Website: https://www.truecopy.in

Experience the future of contract management with Contract Assist--where simplicity meets efficiency.

