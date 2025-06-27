Trust on Overdrive: How Kimbal's People-First Playbook Catapulted It to India's Top Workplaces in 2025

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 27: Kimbal's meteoric rise-from 40 humble heads-in-hoodies to 450 passionate professionals in just 24 months has now been crowned 34th spot on the 2025 India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces Index from Great Place to Work®.

What sets this energy-tech disruptor apart? Radical freedom baked into every job description.

Freedom is the operating system

Employees have complete autonomy over their working hours and time off. "No approvals needed." While a few roles follow fixed schedules for operational continuity, the majority have full flexibility to work at their preferred times and hours if it has no impact on the outcome.

Budgets without bureaucracy

There's no multi-layer approval tree for travel, tools, or training. Or for that matter, anything. A single guideline governs every expense: Do it with responsibility and care. The result: swift decisions, wise habits, and zero red tape.

360-degree feedback in real-time

At Kimbal, feedback flows quickly, objectively, and in all directions. They don't wait for quarterly reviews to do that. Everyone is encouraged to give and receive input regularly, creating a culture of continuous learning and collective growth.

Rewards wired to values

Kimbal celebrates both the destination and the journey taken to reach it. Aligning with the company's values and taking full ownership of the process carry as much weight as the final results. Missteps are regarded as vital lessons--they believe in failing fast to learn faster.

"Our culture isn't perks; it's radical trust," says Kimbal's CHRO, Ms. Jaya Suri. "When people feel safe to think big and act fast, growth becomes an inevitable outcome."

For Kimbal, the Great Place to Work® plaque is less a finish line than a pit stop. As the company continues its swift expansion and a twelve million smart meter rollout, its greatest asset remains the same: a workforce unshackled by traditional rules--and united by an audacious vision to rewire India's energy future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)