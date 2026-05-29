Trustee Sujay Thacker, Jairaj Thacker & Sonali Gandhi Reinforce JNS Vision: World News Network

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: Jamnabai Narsee School celebrates outstanding board results and continues to champion holistic education, emotional well-being, future-ready learning, and strong parent-school partnerships.

Under the leadership of Trustees Shri Jairaj Thacker and Principal Sonali Gandhi, JNS, Mumbai continues to strengthen its legacy as one of India's leading educational institutions by integrating academic excellence with holistic development, emotional well-being, innovation, and value-based learning.

Rooted in the institution's enduring philosophy of "Excellence through Endeavour," the school remains committed to nurturing students who are academically competent and who also demonstrate character, compassion, resilience, and ethical grounding.

Speaking about the school's vision in today's rapidly evolving educational landscape, Principal Sonali Gandhi said, "In a world of AI, flux, and noise, our vision is to build children who have both competence and character. We don't chase trends -- we build humans who can think clearly, act ethically, and strive consistently, no matter how the landscape shifts."

She acknowledged that the institution's direction is inspired by the vision of Managing Trustee Shri Jairaj Thacker, whose belief in strong values and purposeful education has shaped generations of students into compassionate, responsible individuals prepared for an ever-changing world.

As Principal, Sonali Gandhi has focused on building a culture centred around "depth over speed, respect as practice, and joy as non-negotiable."Under her leadership, JNS has cultivated an environment where effort is honoured, curiosity is encouraged, and excellence is nurtured as a lifelong habit rather than a momentary achievement.

The school recently achieved outstanding results in the 2026 board examinations, reinforcing its reputation for academic distinction. In the ISC Class 12 examinations, JNS secured a 100% pass result, with all 261 students successfully clearing the examinations. The cohort delivered exceptional performances across all streams, with 172 students scoring above 90% and the overall aggregate standing at 88.3%.

Among the top achievers were Shruti Mehta, who secured 99.25% in Humanities; Mokshaan Amit Jain scored 99.5% in Commerce, and Annanya Mitesh Desai, who achieved a perfect 100% in Science. Ranveer Nikhil Jain and Yuveer Amit Mulchandani both scored 99.75%, while Nitaant Nirav Meswani secured 99.5%.

In the ICSE Class 10 examinations, the school once again recorded a 100% result, with all 281 students passing with distinction. The aggregate stood at an impressive 92.12%, while 205 students scored above 90%. Leading the cohort were Kyna Jay Solanki with 99.6%, Agastya Sajeel Gupta and Jayvir Tejas Goradia with 99.4% each, followed by Shreyas Agarwal with 99.2%.

While celebrating these accomplishments, the school reiterated that marks alone do not define success. Principal Sonali Gandhi emphasised that board examination results are milestones in a child's journey rather than the destination itself.

As exam pressure increases, she highlighted the school's proactive approach to emotional well-being and mental health. "We normalise the pressure and equip students for it," she said. "Through in-house counsellors, mindfulness sessions, open forums with parents, and 'no comparison' classrooms, we ensure students feel emotionally supported during demanding academic phases."

The school also places significant emphasis on sports and physical activity as essential tools for stress management and emotional resilience. Time spent on the field, recreational engagement, and team participation are viewed as equally important in helping students maintain balance, discipline, and self-belief.

JNS has continued to strengthen its parent-school ecosystem through an active, engaged PTA culture. The institution sees the PTA as a vital link between home and school, turning "Excellence through Endeavour" into a shared community practice.

From organising Grandparents' Day and annual fun fairs to conducting parenting workshops, career talks, health initiatives, and sporting events, the PTA plays an integral role in student development and school culture. The relationship between parents and educators at JNS has evolved from passive communication to active partnership, built on dialogue, transparency, and mutual trust.

The institution also continues to invest extensively in teacher training and professional development. Weekly department circles, peer observations, pedagogical workshops, technology integration programmes, and external training collaborations help educators stay adaptive, inspired, and future-ready.

Under the guidance of Trustee Shri Sujay Jairaj, Jairaj Thacker, the school has embraced experiential learning, innovation, digital integration, and continuous infrastructure enhancement to prepare students for a rapidly evolving world. We focus on equipping learners with critical thinking, creativity, adaptability, collaboration, and ethical leadership skills that go beyond traditional career paths.

JNS leadership is optimistic about the National Education Policy, multidisciplinary learning models, technological advancement, and the growing emphasis on flexibility and personalised education.

Looking Ahead

Principal Sonali Gandhi shared the school's long-term aspiration: "We want JNS to remain a school that the world respects and the child trusts, a place where every student finds both wings and roots, where innovation serves humanity, and where every graduate walks into the world carrying competence, compassion, and quiet confidence."

With generations of students, teachers, and alumni remaining deeply connected to the institution, Jamnabai Narsee School is inching towards the completion of its sixth decade, continuing to strengthen its legacy--not through infrastructure or rankings, but through the lives, values, and people it shapes.

This story is released by Satish Reddy from http://worldnewsnetwork.co.in/

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