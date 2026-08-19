IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms across India till August 24

Large parts of India are likely to receive widespread rainfall over the coming days, with heavy rain forecast in several states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and rough sea conditions in some regions.

Delhi is likely to remain generally cloudy on Wednesday, with one or two spells of light rain at many places and moderate rain at isolated places from early morning to noon. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to range from 26 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall likely across several states

Widespread rainfall is likely across north and central India through August 24, covering Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

Heavy rain is expected in parts of the western Himalayan and central regions, with intense spells likely in Himachal Pradesh from August 19-21 and Uttarakhand from August 20-24. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely across central India, with isolated extremely heavy rain possible in Madhya Pradesh.

Widespread rainfall is also likely across eastern and northeastern states through August 24. Heavy spells are expected in parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and other northeastern states. Jharkhand and Odisha could receive very heavy rain on Wednesday.

Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka and parts of Kerala are also expected to receive heavy rainfall through August 24. Light rainfall is likely across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other parts of southern India. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also forecast across several areas, with winds reaching up to 60 kmph in parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Wind and sea conditions

Sea conditions are likely to remain very rough to rough over the North Bay of Bengal and along and off the West Bengal-Bangladesh, Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts until the morning of August 19, before gradually improving. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into these waters until conditions improve.