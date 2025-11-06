Turning Air Into Water: AeroNero & OI Brewing Co. Launch AQUAIR, India's First Bottled Water Made From Air

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) / Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: In a breakthrough for India's beverage and water sustainability landscape, AeroNero Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a global leader in Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) technology, has partnered with OI Brewing Co. to launch AQUAIR -- India's first bottled water brand produced entirely from air.

The initiative marks a historic moment for the bottled water industry, introducing a renewable source of drinking water that requires zero groundwater extraction. Production will commence in Pune with a 10,000 liters per day capacity, catering to retail consumers and the beverage ecosystem.

Under the collaboration, AeroNero will deploy and operate its advanced AWG machines, while OI Brewing Co. will oversee bottling, branding, and market rollout, positioning AQUAIR as a premium, sustainable water brand. The technology draws humidity from the atmosphere, condenses it, and purifies the water through a multi-stage filtration and mineralization process, resulting in lab-certified, naturally pure drinking water.

Dr. Durga Das, CEO & Founder, AeroNero Solutions, said: "AQUAIR represents a future where water is created without depleting natural resources. We are literally producing hope from thin air. This partnership sets a new benchmark for sustainable hydration in India and the world."

Aman Talreja, OI Brewing Co., added: "AQUAIR is more than a product -- it's a reimagining of how water can be sourced responsibly. Together with AeroNero, we are building a new era for bottled water where purity and planet-first thinking go hand in hand."

Dr. Subash Cipy, Founder, OI Brewing Co., termed atmospheric water the next major leap in beverage sustainability: "This technology not only addresses water scarcity but also reshapes how the industry sources and consumes water. AQUAIR proves scale and sustainability can coexist."

Ketaki Sehgal, Head - Hospitality AeroNero Solutions, shared "Thrilled to partner with Oi Brewing Company, a brand that truly lives its name through Organic Ingredients and a strong commitment to being carbon neutral. Their philosophy perfectly complements Aeronero's vision of sustainability, and together, we're taking another step toward a cleaner, greener tomorrow."

Offering a global perspective, Ravi Karkara, Co-Founder, Global Air Water Generation Initiative, noted: "Air Water Generation isn't just a technological innovation -- it's a transformational opportunity to democratize access to clean water while reshaping the bottled water industry into one that's sustainable, localized, and climate-resilient. We're not just bottling water -- we're bottling hope for a water-secure future."

With plans to expand production across major metros, AQUAIR aligns with India's Mission LiFE and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, advancing a regenerative model for water access and sustainable consumption.

