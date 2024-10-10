TV9 Network Unveils the second edition of TV9 Festival of India: A Magnificent Durga Puja Celebration in Delhi

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 10: The vibrant TV9 Festival of India commenced on the occasion of Durga Puja and created a buzz across the national capital. Organized at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Delhi, this mega lifestyle expo hosted over 250 stalls from various countries. The festival, hosted by TV9 Network, will continue until October 13, 2024, promising a rich cultural experience filled with diverse activities, performances, and shopping opportunities. TV9 Network's News Director, Hemant Sharma, emphasized the significance of Durga Puja as a celebration of power and strength. He stated, "Durga Puja is a festival of channelling strength, which we dedicate to the welfare of all. The essence of the festival is the public worship of the power and self-esteem of motherhood. TV9 Network, being the largest network in India, operates for the betterment of the nation."

At the TV9 Festival of India, visitors witnessed the best of Indian culture. Every region's unique tradition and craft were represented, providing a rich and diverse cultural experience for all.

The festival kicked off with much excitement and fanfare on October 9, running from that day until October 13, 2024. Known for its lively atmosphere, it offered a great opportunity for attendees to indulge in live performances, entertainment, and cultural showcases.

The TV9 Festival of India is taking place from October 9 to 13, 2024, at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium near India Gate in New Delhi. This five-day celebration features over 250 international stalls representing various countries, creating a rich tapestry of cultural experiences. Attendees are enjoying performances by more than 30 musicians, showcasing a diverse range of genres including Sufi, Bollywood hits, and folk tunes. The festival highlights both traditional and modern art forms from across India, alongside a variety of food stalls offering diverse cuisines from different regions. Shoppers are finding ample opportunities to explore lifestyle products and handicrafts.

Visitors to the festival immersed themselves in global lifestyle trends and enjoyed a wide range of activities. With over 250 stalls featuring a variety of products--including fashion, home decor, and crafts--the festival offered unique shopping experiences and a taste of international cuisine.

The live music performances emerged as a major attraction. Whether attendees preferred Sufi rhythms, Bollywood hits, or local folk music, the festival's talented artists ensured a vibrant cultural evening for all.

The festival also honours the spiritual essence of Durga Puja through traditional rituals and ceremonies. On October 9, Mahashashti commences with the Devi Bodhan and Pandal Inauguration. The second day, Mahasaptami features the Navapatrika entry, Chakshudan Aarti, and Pushpanjali rituals. Maha Ashtami on October 11 includes the Sandhi Puja and Bhog Aarti, while Mahanavami on October 12 focuses on the Navami Puja and distribution of Prasad. The festivities culminate on October 13 with Vijayadashami, celebrated through Sindoor Khela and the concluding Devi Puja. Join us for this vibrant celebration of culture and spirituality!

The festival showcased beautifully decorated pandals, live statues, and devotional music, evoking the true spirit of the occasion. These vibrant decorations and enchanting performances allowed visitors to experience the emotional depth and joy of the festival.

For music lovers, the TV9 Festival of India served as the perfect destination. With live performances ranging from Sufi music to Bollywood hits, the entertainment was abundant. Each evening, the stage came alive with talented artists, creating a perfect spot to unwind and enjoy the festive vibes.

The TV9 Festival of India is not just a celebration of Durga Puja but also a platform showcasing India's rich cultural diversity. With a wide array of activities, live performances, and international stalls, this event promises to be a grand celebration of life, culture, and festivity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)