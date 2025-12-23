Twin Triumph from LegalEdge: Delhi Brothers Secure AIR 2 & 8 in CLAT 2026

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 23: As the results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 are announced, Delhi has once again emerged as a strong talent hub for India's next generation of legal professionals. Among this year's standout achievers are twin brothers Parv Jain and Argh Jain from Delhi, who have secured All India Rank 2 and All India Rank 8, respectively, in one of the country's most competitive law entrance examinations.

Students of LegalEdge - Delhi, the twins' achievement stands out not only for the ranks they have secured, but for the clarity and discipline with which they pursued law as a first-choice career. At a time when many students remain uncertain about professional pathways after Class 10, Parv and Argh made an early, conscious decision to prepare for CLAT and committed themselves to a structured, long-term preparation plan.

Enrolled in LegalEdge Delhi's two-year offline classroom programme at South Extension, the brothers followed nearly identical academic routines - attending the same classes, learning under the same mentors, and engaging in daily discussions to refine concepts across legal aptitude, logical reasoning, and quantitative techniques. Their parallel journey culminated in two Top-10 ranks, a rare outcome in the highly competitive CLAT ecosystem.

"Preparing together helped us stay consistent and grounded. Whenever one of us felt stuck, the other stepped in - and the structured mentoring at LegalEdge ensured we were always moving in the right direction," the twins shared.

Their parents described the moment as deeply emotional. "Seeing both our sons choose the same path and succeed through discipline and sustained effort has been incredibly fulfilling," they said.

Faculty members at LegalEdge Delhi describe Parv and Argh as disciplined, curious learners who trusted the process. "CLAT preparation is a marathon. When students commit early and stay consistent, results follow," senior mentors noted.

"At LegalEdge Delhi & Gurugram, our focus has never been only on ranks, but on the journey of every student and the trust every parent places in us. We consciously work towards creating the right academic environment - one that combines structure, mentorship, emotional support, and consistency. When students feel guided and confident, outcomes follow naturally. Our student-to-selection ratio of nearly 4:1 is a reflection of this sustained, student-first approach rather than a numbers-driven mindset," said Vikaas Wahi, Director, LegalEdge Delhi & Gurugram.

With Parv Jain (AIR 2) and Argh Jain (AIR 8) now set to join National Law University, Bengaluru, their story reflects how the right academic platform, combined with clarity of purpose and mentorship, can turn aspiration into achievement.

LegalEdge's CLAT 2026 results from its Delhi centres (South Extension, Connaught Place, Pitampura and Dwarka) and Gurugram centres (Sector 14 and Nirvana) reflect this trend, with students securing four Top 10 ranks and fourteen Top 100 ranks, and over 300 expected NLU selections. The centres have earlier produced AIR 1 in CLAT 2025 and CLAT 2022, underscoring sustained academic consistency.

Founded in 2016, Toprankers is a leading Indian EdTech platform focused on career counselling and entrance exam preparation for pathways beyond engineering and medicine. Its mission is to create awareness, access, and higher success rates for high-potential careers after Class 12 across Law, Management, Design, Humanities, Commerce, and Judiciary. LegalEdge was founded by Harsh Gagrani, along with Karan Mehta and Gaurav Goel, and is recognized for its classroom-led and mentorship-driven approach. Toprankers runs 50+ centres across India, teaching 20,000+ classroom students and serving 30,000+ learners overall, while operating India's most-searched non-STEM test-prep platform, with 1.5M monthly users and 20M+ page views across Law, Management, and Design & Architecture.

Website: www.toprankers.com.

