Two Continents, One Vision: India-Africa Education Revolution Begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 25: Woxsen University is set to host the AABS 2025 African Deans & Directors Forum, organized by the Association of African Business Schools (AABS), from November 11-14, 2025, at T-Hub and IIT Hyderabad. The forum is expected to bring together over 100 senior academicians from across Africa and Asia, marking one of the most significant higher education conversations of the decade.

The forum will serve as a platform for academic leaders from both continents to address common challenges in higher education--ranging from skill relevance and affordability to resource limitations and industry alignment--while identifying opportunities for collaborative solutions. With India and Africa sharing a demographic advantage of young, ambitious populations, the dialogue aims to strengthen educational models that prepare students for the future.

"This forum is not just a dialogue, but a bridge connecting Africa and India's brightest minds. Together, we aim to co-create models of education that empower students, strengthen institutions, and build future-ready workforces for both regions," said Dr. Raul Villamarin Rodriguez, Vice President, Woxsen University.

About AABS

The Association of African Business Schools (AABS) has been at the forefront of advancing management education across Africa. With over 70 member institutions, AABS pioneered Africa's first business school accreditation system in 2018. Its forums consistently attract participation from more than 25 countries, with seven schools already accredited under its rigorous standards.

Forum Highlights

The Hyderabad forum is designed to move beyond conventional conferences and focus on tangible outcomes, including:

* Collaborative Initiatives: Joint degree programs, faculty exchanges, joint research addressing shared socio-economic challenges, and dynamic student exchange opportunities.

* Practical Solutions: Strategies for making education affordable while maintaining quality, innovative uses of technology in teaching and learning, industry-linked curricula, and greater community engagement by universities.

Why Woxsen University

Woxsen University was selected as host institution owing to its global outlook and commitment to building international academic linkages. With a strong emphasis on applied learning, research, and innovation, Woxsen's vision aligns closely with the objectives of the forum. Its track record of fostering global partnerships has positioned it as a trusted partner for initiatives that bring together diverse perspectives.

Impact of the Forum

* For Corporates: Opportunities for industry-academia collaboration, access to skilled talent pipelines, joint research partnerships, and new market linkages across Africa and India.

* For Universities: Knowledge exchange, meaningful partnerships, and the potential to shape the future of higher education.

* For Both Regions: A collective step toward shaping global education conversations rather than following existing models.

Hyderabad as the Host City

By hosting this landmark forum, Hyderabad strengthens its global reputation not only as India's technology hub but also as a growing center for international education events. The choice of Hyderabad underscores the city's capacity to facilitate impactful global dialogues in higher education.

The Bigger Picture

Africa, with its 54 nations and youthful demographic, and India, with its established institutions and culture of innovation, together represent a powerful force in reimagining higher education. The forum's central purpose is to foster collaboration, not competition, and to develop frameworks that serve students, institutions, and communities across both continents.

Event Details

* Event: AABS 2025 African Deans & Directors Forum

* Dates: November 11-14, 2025

* Venues: T-Hub and IIT Hyderabad

For further details on the AABS 2025 Forum, visit: https://www.aabschools.com/events/aabs-2025-african-deans-and-directors-forum

