Two Culinary Giants Come Together for A Milestone 3rd Year Celebration of Adrift Kaya

New Delhi [India], April 29: Adrift Kaya, one of New Delhi's finest modern Japanese dining destinations, is set to mark a milestone moment in its culinary journey. This May, as the restaurant celebrates three years of epicurean excellence, it promises an unparalleled gastronomic experience, unlike anything the capital has seen before. 2 epicurean legends, 2 icon dinners, 1 epic celebration.

A milestone celebration calls for a landmark event, and this year, Adrift Kaya is bringing together two Michelin-starred icons--Chef David Myers and Chef Masa Ishibashi--for an exclusive epicurean collaboration. For the first time ever, Delhi will witness two culinary greats crafting a menu that fuses innovation with deep-rooted tradition, redefining the city's fine-dining landscape. Book your seat today.

Meet the Icons

Chef David Myers - The Gypsy Chef's Take on Japanese Cuisine: A Michelin-starred chef, global restaurateur, and culinary innovator, David Myers--widely known as the Gypsy Chef--has shaped dining experiences across Los Angeles, Singapore, Tokyo, and Dubai. With a philosophy that celebrates bold flavors and ingredient-driven cuisine, Chef Myers has established Adrift Kaya as a leading name in New Delhi's culinary scene, introducing the city to a modern, Izakaya-style dining experience. His dedication to craftsmanship and boundary-pushing creativity makes him the perfect collaborator for this momentous occasion.

Chef Masa Ishibashi - The Master of Edomae Sushi: Joining him is Chef Masa Ishibashi, a revered master of Edomae-style sushi, a tradition dating back over 200 years to the Edo period. Born into a family of sushi chefs, Chef Ishibashi has spent decades honing his craft, elevating Edomae sushi to an art form that blends precision, history, and innovation.

His illustrious career includes multiple Michelin stars, with accolades spanning Tokyo, Singapore, and Malaysia. As the driving force behind Sushi Masa in Tokyo's prestigious Ginza district, as well as other celebrated restaurants in Asia, Chef Ishibashi is known for his exceptional precision, dedication to seasonality, and use of the finest Japanese ingredients. His philosophy treats sushi as a performance art--where every movement, every cut, and every plate tells a story of heritage and mastery.

A Feast of Innovation and Tradition

For the first time in New Delhi, these two culinary powerhouses will join forces to curate an eight-course dining experience that seamlessly blends contemporary Japanese innovation with time-honored sushi traditions. Chef Masa will showcase his signature Edomae sushi, meticulously prepared using traditional techniques such as aging, curing, and marination to enhance flavours and textures. Crafted with the finest seasonal ingredients flown in from Japan, this menu will offer guests a rare chance to savor an authentic, world-class sushi experience in the heart of the capital.

Known for their meticulous craftsmanship and respect for traditional techniques, this epicurean collaboration of 2 culinary legends is a tribute to the past, enhanced by modern innovation and a befitting milestone celebration for Adrift Kaya.

Exclusive Collaboration Dinner Details

Dates: 2nd & 3rd May, 2025

Time: 7 PM - Midnight (last seating at 9 PM)

Price on Request

This once-in-a-lifetime dining experience is set to be one of the most sought-after reservations in Delhi's fine-dining history.

