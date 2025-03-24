Umed Pariwar: Empowering Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: Umed Pariwar, a dedicated parent organization, was established in Pune in 1990 with a singular focus: the comprehensive rehabilitation of individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD). For the past 33 years, Umed Pariwar has been a beacon of hope, working tirelessly to improve the lives of IDD persons and their families.

The organization's commitment is evident in its various initiatives. Umed Pariwar has been instrumental in conducting bi-annual state-level conferences dedicated to the subject of IDD, fostering knowledge sharing and advancements in the field. Furthermore, they organize state-level annual drawing competitions, as well as dance and drama competitions specifically for students of special schools. These events provide a crucial platform for IDD individuals to showcase their talents, build confidence, and integrate into the broader community. The overarching objective of Umed Pariwar is to create a strong support system for IDD persons and to cultivate a more sensitized society that understands and meets the unique needs of the differently abled.

Umed Pariwar is deeply involved in mentoring, training, and retraining IDD individuals, empowering them to reach their full potential and become valued, functional members of society. This involves equipping them with essential life skills, vocational training, and the necessary support to navigate daily life with greater independence.

Rajendra Nahar, a trustee of Umed Pariwar, highlighted the organization's evolution, stating, "Throughout our journey, we recognized a pressing need: a permanent rehabilitation center where parents could entrust the care of their special child and find peace of mind. The constant concern of 'What will happen to my child after I am gone?' weighs heavily on the hearts of parents of children with IDD."

While Pune has seen growth in the number of schools and vocational centers for IDD persons, Umed Pariwar identified the critical need for a safe, nurturing, and permanent residential facility.

In 2015, Umed Pariwar took a significant step towards addressing this need by establishing a hostel-cum-vocational center for adults. This ambitious project took seven years to complete, a testament to the organization's dedication and perseverance. The facility was built entirely through the generosity of friends, family, and, ultimately, corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, which played a vital role in its completion.

For the past decade, Umed Pariwar has also been successfully managing "Arvind Saurabh," a rehabilitation-cum-residential facility located in Wadki Village, on the outskirts of Pune. Arvind Saurabh operates under the unique concept of "Transfer of Parentage." Upon admission, the organization assumes lifelong responsibility for the care and well-being of the residents, providing them with a secure and loving home for the duration of their lives.

The Arvind Saurabh campus is a sprawling 10-acre haven, thoughtfully designed to cater to the diverse needs of its residents. It features a sensory garden to stimulate the senses, a hydrotherapy center for therapeutic benefits, and a vocational center for skills development. Embracing sustainability, the campus is entirely green, equipped with solar power, solar water heating, rainwater harvesting systems, and a sewage treatment plant (STP).

Currently, Arvind Saurabh provides a home to 35 residents who belong to various states of India, with plans to welcome another 9-10 individuals in the coming months. Umed Pariwar is a charitable institute, and its operations are sustained through the generosity of individual donors, well-wishers, and corporate contributions. The organization remains committed to its mission of providing lifelong care and support to individuals with IDD, ensuring they live fulfilling and dignified lives.

