Umiya Mobile Limited Reports Strong Growth in H1 FY26

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], November 14: Umiya Mobile Limited (BSE - SME: 544464), one of India's fastest-growing multi-brand retail Umiya, My Phone & Phone Plus chains in smartphones, mobile accessories, and consumer electronics, announced its unaudited financial results for H1 FY26, reporting strong growth driven by continued network expansion and strong performance across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

Key Financial Highlights

Management Perspective

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Jadwani Kishorbhai Premjibhai, Managing Director, said:

"Our performance in the first half of FY26 demonstrates Umiya Mobile's ability to execute growth strategies effectively. A 45% revenue growth year-on-year reflects the success of our customer-first approach, efficient supply chain, and widening store footprint. The expansion of 19 stores post-IPO, including our upcoming foray into Madhya Pradesh, underscores our vision of strengthening accessibility across key markets while delivering consistent value to our stakeholders."

He further added:

"We remain optimistic about sustaining our growth trajectory, driven by strong demand for smartphones and consumer electronics across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, coupled with rising brand aspirations and improving retail infrastructure."

About Umiya Mobile Limited

Established in 2012, Umiya Mobile Limited has grown into a leading multi-brand retail player in smartphones, mobile accessories, and consumer electronics. The company operates under two brands, UMIYA MOBILE, MYPHONE and PHONE PLUS has earned strong customer trust through its extensive portfolio of products from globally renowned brands.

Its product offerings include the latest smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, Google Pixel, and Infinix, along with a wide range of consumer durables such as smart TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, and coolers from leading names including Sony, LG, Panasonic, and Godrej.

For FY25, the company reported total revenue of approximately ₹601.78 crore, EBITDA of ₹10.94 crore, and PAT of ₹5.51 crore.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

