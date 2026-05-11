Under 45 and Unstoppable: India's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Making Waves in 2026

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 11: India has never been short of ambition. But 2026 is different. This is the year a fearless generation of entrepreneurs under 45 is stepping out of the shadows and into the spotlight, not by following the rules, but by rewriting them entirely. They are building what did not exist, fixing what was broken, and scaling what seemed impossible. From reimagining how India eats to transforming how it moves goods, from dressing the modern Indian woman with intention to helping Indian expatriates secure their financial futures across borders, these six names represent something far bigger than individual success. They represent a movement. A new India. One that is bold, purposeful, and completely unstoppable. Here are six extraordinary entrepreneurs who are not just making waves in 2026, they are reshaping the very landscape of Indian enterprise.

1. Paurav Rastogi: The Cloud Kitchen Visionary Changing How India Eats

Paurav Rastogi is the Co-Founder of Speed Kitchen, one of India's fastest growing cloud kitchen enablers that is fundamentally changing how food brands launch, operate, and scale. Inspired by his firsthand experience of the cloud kitchen revolution while working in the United Kingdom, Paurav returned to India with a clear mission to eliminate the barriers of high capital, complex compliance, and real estate challenges that hold food entrepreneurs back. Since launching in 2021, Speed Kitchen has expanded across four cities with 25 locations and 200 kitchens, powering over 50 brands and redefining India's food business ecosystem in 2026.

2. Ishant Sharma: Dominating the Digital World, Driving Sales, Leads and Scalable Growth

Ishant Sharma, the man behind Hustle Marketers, one of the finest digital marketing agencies known for delivering measurable results. With 12+ years of experience, he has mastered PPC, SEO, CRO, and growth strategies that directly boost revenue. Under his leadership, Hustle Marketers scaled from zero to becoming both Google and Bing Partners.

His recognition as full stack marketer and founder of the fastest growing marketing agency among the Top Entrepreneurs under 45 reflects consistent execution, not fluke. Ishant has an outstanding track record of generating $780M+ revenue and working with 2500+ brands across global markets including the USA, UK, Australia, and Dubai.

His philosophy is simple: keep going until the work speaks for itself. In an industry crowded with inflated claims, Ishant stands out for one reason, real results across businesses and industries.

3. Krishna Venkat B: The Cross-Border Retirement Planning Specialist

Krishna Venkat B is redefining cross-border retirement planning for Indian expatriates navigating the complexities of UK pensions. As Vice President at Just QROPS one of India's leading specialists in UK pension transfers, he brings over a decade of specialized expertise in QROPS regulations, with more than 500 pension transfers facilitated for NRIs and global Indian professionals. Recognized for his compliance-led approach, regulatory precision, and transparent client practices, Krishna has earned the trust of clients seeking secure and tax-efficient long-term retirement planning. Under his leadership, Just QROPS has emerged as a trusted name in compliant UK pension transfer services for Indian expats in 2026.

4. Chirag Rajesh Katira: The Logistics Leader Delivering Trust at Scale

Most logistics companies move goods. Chirag Rajesh Katira, along with his brothers, moves industries forward. As a next-generation leader, Chirag has transformed SNGT Logistics Pvt. Ltd., founded in 1991, into an integrated logistics powerhouse. Today, SNGT Group operates across transportation, warehousing, express distribution, cargo mobility, smart storage, and construction through ventures such as SNGT Logistics, 3X Cargo Cab, SNGT Fast, Store Now, SNGT Warehousing, and Next Ventures. Driven by the purpose, "To Be The Foundation Of Growth For Every Life We Touch," and the promise, "To Deliver Trust. On Time. Every Time." The group continues to expand with a strong customer-first approach. Beyond business, Chirag actively contributes to industry development, community initiatives, and road safety. He works closely with Mumbai Traffic Police, Maharashtra RTO, and State Highway Police, while also serving as an Advisor to Mumbai Traffic Police. He also serves as an office bearer in various national industry associations. His contributions have earned him 7 national awards and 42+ recognitions. His insights have been featured in 400+ articles and 40+ television appearances across leading national media platforms such as TV9 Network, Aaj Tak, NDTV, Mirror Now, Zee News, and CNBC TV18. At under 45, Chirag Rajesh Katira is building the infrastructure of trust that modern India runs on.

5. Dr. Gunjan Shah: The Dermatologist Behind India's PMU Pigment Revolution

Dr. Gunjan Shah is a dermatologist, PMU artist, and the founder of ibrow, the world's first dermatologist-founded permanent makeup brand. With 15 years in dermatology and over a decade in PMU, she has trained 1,200+ artists hands-on across 83 cities and 6 countries, with thousands more reached through online programs and conference workshops. Since 2019, ibrow has become the trusted brand for PMU pigments and essentials, with formulations engineered specifically for Indian skin tones and undertones. In 2026, Dr. Shah continues to set the technical, clinical, and educational standards for PMU pigment science in India.

6. Meerabella: Redefining Everyday Elegance for the Modern Indian Woman

In an era where conscious fashion has become essential, Meerabella stands as a quietly confident voice in modern Indian womenswear. Defining everyday elegance through breathable Airloom fabrics and a refined design language, the brand reimagines dressing for the discerning working woman.Rooted in sustainability and mindful craftsmanship, Meerabella creates lightweight, versatile, and workday-ready silhouettes that transition seamlessly from desk to dinner. Each piece reflects a thoughtful interplay of evolving heritage, cultural nuance, and contemporary sophistication, balancing comfort, functionality, and understated luxury. Designed for women who value intention as much as aesthetics, Meerabella goes beyond clothing to embody a lifestyle of ease, refinement, and quiet confidence. It is fashion for women who seek pieces that feel purposeful, polished, and enduring.

What unites these six extraordinary entrepreneurs is not simply what they have built. It is why they built it and how relentlessly they continue to build it. Each of them saw a gap where others saw a wall. Each of them chose conviction over comfort, execution over excuses, and long-term impact over short-term gain. They are founders, visionaries, industry architects, and quiet revolutionaries who are proving every single day that age is never a limitation -- it is an advantage. As India's entrepreneurial ecosystem enters its most exciting chapter yet, these under-45 leaders stand as the most compelling evidence that the country's greatest story is still being written. And in 2026, it has never looked more promising.

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