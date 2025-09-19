Uneecops Group Strengthens Global Enterprise Transformation Play with Majority Acquisition of TechMatrix Consulting

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 19: Uneecops Group, the leading technology and digital solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of a majority stake in TechMatrix Consulting and its subsidiaries, strengthening its position as a leader in enterprise transformation solutions. This strategic collaboration, with iliant Capital acting as the sole advisor to the deal, brings together Uneecops' deep expertise in Analytics and AI-driven solutions with TechMatrix's Salesforce Summit Partner capabilities, creating a powerful ecosystem that integrates CRM, Data & Analytics, and AI to accelerate enterprise growth.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ketan Jain, Executive Director, Uneecops Group, said, "This acquisition marks a milestone in our journey to help enterprises become future-ready. By combining TechMatrix's Salesforce strengths with Uneecops' Tableau and AI expertise, we are creating a unique synergy that simplifies enterprise transformation and unlocks new possibilities for customers across regions."

With this acquisition, Uneecops and TechMatrix will bring together their complementary strengths to deliver integrated AI, CRM, and Analytics solutions tailored for enterprises of all sizes. The collaboration will not only expand their geographic footprint across India, APAC, and MEA, but also sharpen their focus on high-impact industries such as BFSI, automotive, manufacturing, retail, and healthcare. By combining expertise and innovation, the two companies aim to help businesses evolve into 'agentic organizations' -- capable of autonomous decision-making, intelligent automation, and resilient growth in an increasingly digital economy.

Elaborating on the partnership, Dharamvir Sharma, Founder & MD, TechMatrix Consulting, said, "Our collaboration with Uneecops is rooted in a shared vision to empower enterprises with intelligent, AI-driven solutions. This partnership will strengthen our India focus, expand our global reach, and deliver unmatched value to customers," he further added.

Driving the Next Decade of Enterprise Transformation

Enterprises are increasingly seeking partners who can simplify growth through AI-driven insights, reduce time-to-value, and provide end-to-end transformation roadmaps. Together, Uneecops and TechMatrix will position themselves as the 'go-to' partner for AI, CRM, and Analytics-led transformation.

Strengthening India and Beyond

Both organizations bring a strong Indian customer base spanning SMBs, enterprises, and the public sector, with proven expertise in SAP, Salesforce, and Analytics solutions. The acquisition signals not only market stability and trust but also a long-term commitment to innovation.

Through joint Centers of Excellence (CoEs), Uneecops and TechMatrix will accelerate the adoption of applied AI, industry-specific accelerators, and cross-platform data integration to help businesses scale efficiently and make intelligent, autonomous decisions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)