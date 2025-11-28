UniAcoustic Wins "Most Innovative Product" at ORGATEC India 2025

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: UniAcoustic, from the pioneers of Unitile, has been awarded the "Most Innovative Product" at the inaugural ORGATEC India 2025, recognising the brand's breakthrough approach to acoustic design, advanced surface technologies, and world-class manufacturing capabilities.

A design-first and engineering-led brand, UniAcoustic is reshaping India's acoustic landscape by blending European design and technology with precision-engineered production at the country's largest integrated acoustic manufacturing facility.

The honour reflects UniAcoustic's continuous innovation across its diverse range of acoustic solutions -- including wall systems, ceilings, baffles, rafts, and bespoke architectural systems. With NRC values reaching up to 0.95 across its portfolio, UniAcoustic delivers exceptional absorption performance for workplaces, hospitality, retail, education, residential and public environments.

A key differentiator lies in the brand's proprietary patented Virtual Material Technology (VMT), which enables lifelike, hyper-realistic surface expressions on high-performance acoustic substrates. VMT allows designers and architects to achieve visually rich materiality while ensuring stability, durability, and minimal maintenance.

This recognition at ORGATEC India follows UniAcoustic's international acclaim, including multiple Red Dot Design Awards, further cementing its position as a leading force in contemporary acoustic design.

All UniAcoustic systems are engineered to meet rigorous global standards, including EPD Certification, ISO 354 for sound absorption testing, ISO 11654 for sound absorption classification, EN 13501-1 for fire classification, ASTM E84 for surface burning characteristics, and E1/VOC for low-emission material rating, ensuring full compatibility with WELL, LEED, and IGBC frameworks. As part of a Great Place to Work®-certified organisation, UniAcoustic also reflects Unitile's commitment to people-centric culture, operational excellence, and values-driven innovation.

"This recognition reinforces our commitment to advancing expressive, sustainable and high-performance acoustic design. We remain focused on material innovation that empowers architects and designers with greater creative freedom," said Mr. Idris Rajkotwala, Executive Director, UniAcoustic.

With a steadfast focus on innovation, scale, and sustainability, UniAcoustic continues to expand its leadership in the acoustic design landscape. By combining advanced engineering with refined aesthetic possibilities, the brand remains committed to delivering solutions that shape more human-centric, high-performing, and future-ready environments across India and beyond.

UniAcoustic is shaping a new direction for acoustic design in India with its commitment to design-first thinking, sustainability, and patented next-generation technologies. Through its strategic collaboration with Vicoustic, the brand brings globally recognised expertise to introduce unique, never-seen-before acoustic solutions tailored for modern Indian spaces. With strong technical support, customisation capabilities, and a solutions-led approach, UniAcoustic delivers high-performance systems that enhance comfort, aesthetics, and overall spatial experience--offering architects and designers a refined balance of functional excellence and visual sophistication.

