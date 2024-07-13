Unimoni Student Stars 2024 - Scholarship & Rewards Program Launched: Study Abroad with Rs 12 Lakhs Scholarship

PRNewswire

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 13: Unimoni, a leading provider of international money transfer services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Unimoni Student Stars 2024 scholarship program. This year, the program offers a staggering Rs 12 lakhs in scholarships and prizes, empowering ambitious Indian students to pursue their educational dreams abroad.

Unimoni Student Stars 2023 proved to be a monumental success, underscoring Unimoni's commitment to nurturing India's brightest talents pursuing international education. The program garnered widespread acclaim for its inclusive approach and impactful support of deserving students nationwide.

Building on last year's initiative's resounding achievements, which supported numerous talented students in pursuing overseas education dreams, Unimoni aims to elevate its impact further in 2024. The Unimoni Student Stars 2024 scholarship program launched with increased prize offerings, expanded eligibility criteria, and enhanced participant engagement initiatives planned. The company is poised to attract an even broader pool of exceptional candidates.

Beyond the Mega Scholarships: Exciting Rewards Throughout the Year

The Unimoni Student Stars 2024 scholarship program offers a tiered prize structure. The grand prize winner receives a life-changing scholarship of Rs5 lakhs. Additionally, one student will be awarded a second prize of Rs2 lakhs and three deserving students will receive scholarships worth Rs1 lakh each. Every quarter during the application period, lucky applicants will have the chance to win a new laptop. Every month, registered students can win a stylish trolley bag, perfect for their international studies. Plus, every participant secures a coveted free study abroad forex card.

Brace yourselves for a journey of triumph and rewards with Unimoni Student Stars 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

The Unimoni Student Stars 2024 scholarship program is open to Indian students either pursuing higher education abroad or planning to do so. To be eligible, candidates must register on the Unimoni or Remit Forex website with relevant details by March 31, 2025. Eligibility criteria include securing 60% or more in 10+2/diploma or graduation from institutions recognized by CBSE/ICSE/UGC/State/Central government. Candidates must also possess a valid offer letter from a foreign university. Indian students studying overseas are eligible but must update their university details during registration.

The registration process is straightforward

The application process is designed to be simple and convenient. Students can register online at the Unimoni website or the Remitforex website. Or scan QR codes from advertisements or social media links and complete a dedicated registration landing page. Candidates must accept the terms and conditions after entering personal and educational details and confirming eligibility. Subscribing to Unimoni or Remit Forex's social media pages is encouraged, and additional referral benefits are available.

The Application Window Opens July 1, 2024

Register for Unimoni Student Stars 2024

Embark confidently on the study abroad journey by joining the Unimoni Student Stars 2024 program. Register now to unlock exclusive benefits and services tailored to support every international education dreams. From seamless outward remittance solutions to expert guidance on financial transactions, Unimoni ensures everyone's study abroad experience is smooth and stress-free.

Follow Unimoni on social media for updates on the Unimoni Student Stars 2024 scholarship program and other exciting initiatives.

Don't miss out - seize this opportunity to realize global ambitions with Unimoni. Please register today and let Unimoni empower candidates on their educational journey abroad.

To begin the registration process, please visit https://cutt.ly/xehwoWCk

About Unimoni & Their Customized Services to Meet Everyone's Needs

Committed to facilitating global education opportunities, Unimoni empowers students to achieve their academic dreams abroad and promotes its services to aspiring students.

Whether you're remitting funds for tuition fees or living expenses, Unimoni ensures secure and streamlined outward remittance services. Unimoni's competitive rates and efficient exchange services also make navigating currency exchanges seamless. Our exclusive study abroad forex card offers convenience and security, facilitating hassle-free financial transactions wherever you are. If you need assistance with Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs), Blocked Accounts, or Foreign Telegraphic Transfers (FTS), Unimoni provides expert guidance and support.

Unimoni facilitates effortless payments for university fees, hostel charges, and other expenses abroad, ensuring timely transactions to support your academic journey. Unimoni offers comprehensive health insurance plans, flexible and competitive overseas education loan options, and suitable student accommodation to ensure a smooth transition to your new academic environment. You need not worry about visa procurement, passport assistance, flight bookings, and pre-departure orientation!

Unimoni Financial Services Ltd

Web: https://www.unimoni.in / https://remitforex.com

Email: care@remitforex.com

Contact : +918129922232

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2460401/Unimoni_Sanju_Samson.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367338/4749965/Logo_Unimoni.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)