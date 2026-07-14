Union Bank of India Selects Leegality's Consentin Platform for DPDP Compliance

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: Leegality has been engaged by Union Bank of India, one of India's largest public sector banks, to implement its Consentin platform as part of the Bank's DPDP compliance. The engagement marks one of the more significant DPDP compliance rollouts in India's public sector banking space to date.

The DPDP Act (Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023) is a new data protection law that strictly regulates how businesses in India can collect, process and use customer data. The Act and accompanying rules have a compliance deadline of May 13, 2027. Every business that handles personal data in India will soon be required to implement systems for consent, data processing, and governance.

Banks handle large volumes of sensitive financial and personal data, making early action on the DPDP Act especially important for the sector. With the compliance deadline approaching, banks are increasingly expected to have their consent and data governance systems ready well ahead of time.

The engagement has already shown initial results, with Cookie Consent being successfully implemented on Union Bank of India's Corporate Website. Cookies are small files stored by a visitor's browser to remember preferences and track behaviour and under the DPDP Act, they can only be set after a visitor gives clear, informed consent. With the DPDP deadline approaching, businesses across India are now racing to ensure that cookie practices are compliant - making it an early and visible marker of a company's broader compliance efforts.

The implementation of Consent Management and Data Discovery capabilities is currently underway across the Bank's applications to support its broader data privacy and compliance initiatives.

Consentin consolidates all of an enterprise's DPDP needs - spanning consent management, privacy notices, data retention and withdrawal, cookie compliance, privacy assessments, third-party risk management, and regulatory breach reporting - into a single, easy-to-use platform. A unified dashboard gives compliance teams complete visibility into consent status and data flows across the organisation. It can be deployed on-prem or as a SaaS solution, depending on the enterprise's infrastructure.

"We're proud to be trusted by an institution of Union Bank of India's scale with its DPDP compliance foundation," said Shivam Singla, CEO, Leegality. "We believe their move will help set the pace for how the wider banking sector approaches privacy compliance."

About Consentin

Consentin is a DPDP compliance platform, developed by Leegality, built to meet the full spectrum of privacy compliance needs for Indian enterprises through one unified, secure platform.

Leegality is a document infrastructure platform that is used by more than 5000 Indian companies to build paperless workflows for agreements, forms and other legal documents. Every year, Leegality processes over 50 million eSigns and 3 million eStamps.

About Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India is one of the country's leading public sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai and established on November 11, 1919. Today, Union Bank operates a network of 8,675+ domestic branches, 8,650+ ATMs, 73,600+ employees and 26,000+ BC Points with a total business of Rs. 23.85 Lakh Crore.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)