Uniqus and GORD Enter into a Strategic Alliance

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global platform that offers consulting solutions in the accounting & reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, and ESG domains, today announced that it has formed a strategic alliance with the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD), a leader in driving sustainability regionally and globally through its centers of excellence and affiliates. This alliance marks a significant milestone for Uniqus and GORD. It supports both parties' ongoing commitment to providing a solution-oriented and impactful blend of ESG climate action and sustainability consulting solutions with engineering and green building service offerings. This will help holistically address the sustainability requirements of organizations in the State of Qatar. By leveraging each other's strengths, high-performing talent and technology solutions, both organizations are poised to undertake new engagements aimed at accelerating climate action.

Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & CEO of Uniqus, said, "The partnership with GORD further strengthens our presence in the Middle East and reinforces our commitment to bringing a blend of ESG consulting and technology solutions to our clients in the region. At Uniqus, we are committed to providing high-quality service to our clients by leveraging our deep domain expertise and globally integrated delivery model. Building strategic alliances with organizations like GORD is integral to this commitment."

The alliance will facilitate seamless collaboration between Uniqus and GORD, combining their expertise and resources for a low-carbon future.

