Uniqus Consultech Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement With ejada Systems

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Uniqus Consultech, a global tech-enabled consulting company that specializes in accounting & reporting, governance, risk, sustainability & climate, and tech consulting domains, announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with ejada Systems, a leading digital transformation orchestrator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The partnership aims to integrate technical and advisory expertise to deliver comprehensive digital solutions that support enterprise transformation journeys across sectors.

Through this collaboration, the two organizations will jointly serve clients across key growth domains such as Governance, Risk, & Compliance (GRC), cybersecurity, data privacy, AI, cloud, sustainability, and finance transformation -- areas that are witnessing strong momentum in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The partnership aims to create a seamless value chain that spans strategy formulation, process reimagination, and technology implementation to sustained operations -- enabling clients to optimize their business functions, enhance decision-making, and realize powerful outcomes that blend innovation with operational excellence.

The partnership aims to create synergy between ejada's technical capabilities and Uniqus' advisory expertise, providing holistic solutions that accelerate digital adoption, enhance operational efficiency, and improve organizational performance.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mohammed Hassoobh, Acting CEO of ejada Systems, stated, "Uniqus Consultech brings deep advisory expertise that complements ejada's proven capabilities in digital transformation. This partnership enables us to jointly deliver integrated solutions that address the evolving needs of enterprises in areas such as GRC, cybersecurity, sustainability, and finance transformation. Our focus is to help organizations build stronger, smarter, and more resilient operating models, models that are rooted in sound governance and powered by advanced technologies. As we aim to support our clients as they accelerate their digital journeys and unlock greater impact across their sectors."

"Our collaboration with ejada embodies our vision to integrate our domain expertise with cutting-edge technology to help enterprises achieve operational resilience and long-term value creation," said Dinesh Jangid, Regional Managing Partner, Middle East, Uniqus Consultech. "Together, we will seek to empower enterprises to adopt more agile and sustainable digital strategies, driven by advanced technologies and data-driven insights."

