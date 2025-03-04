Unitech Power Solutions: Revolutionizing Elevators and Power Backup with Innovation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 4: Unitech Power Solutions and Unitech Power Systems have established themselves as leaders in elevator installation and inverter battery backup solutions. Built on a foundation of quality and customer-centric services, the company continues to expand its reach and innovate in engineering and safety.

Founded to provide reliable, cost-effective, and technology-driven solutions, Unitech was born from the entrepreneurial drive to make a mark in an industry with growing demand. After working for other companies, the founder identified an opportunity to bring better-designed, high-performance products at an affordable cost. Since then, Unitech has consistently exceeded customer expectations with its commitment to innovation and service excellence.

Unitech's mission is simple yet powerful:

"To consistently provide exceptional service that exceeds customer expectations, building strong relationships and creating a positive experience for every interaction."

The company envisions itself as the leading provider of seamless, technology-driven solutions, ensuring safety, efficiency, and long-term value for clients across multiple sectors.

Innovative Products and Services

Unitech specialises in elevators, inverters, and renewable energy solutions tailored to different industries. Its offerings include commercial and hospital lifts, lift inverters, home and commercial batteries, solar lights, solar water heaters, and complete fire-fighting solutions.

What sets Unitech apart is its focus on customisation and affordability. The company ensures that each product is designed to meet individual client requirements at the lowest possible cost. One of its key breakthroughs is integrating IoT systems in elevators, enhancing safety through real-time monitoring. Additionally, Unitech batteries offer more backup time than other brands at the same price, providing customers with superior value.

The company primarily serves the real estate, commercial, hospital, and residential sectors, working closely with builders, corporate clients, and direct customers. Its operational reach extends across the Below Thane region, including Dombivli, Kalyan, Ambarnath, and Badlapur. Happy Home Builders is a long-term partner among its many notable clients.

Growth, Leadership, and Industry Recognition

Unitech has grown into a 28-member team since its inception with just two employees. Key departments are dedicated to technical support, after-sales service, maintenance, annual contracts, and marketing. The company follows leadership principles inspired by the Late Sir Ratan Tata, emphasising integrity, decisiveness, and accountability.

Unitech's remarkable growth and commitment to safety have earned it prestigious industry recognition. The company was honored with the Engineering and Safety Award (Under 40 Age Group) at The Crafting Bharat Awards 2025, a joint initiative by Hindustan Times & NewsReach. Additionally, Unitech holds a Public Works Department License for lift operations under its name.

Commitment to R & D and Technological Advancements

Unitech invests heavily in research and development, allocating 5-8% of its revenue to new engineering innovations and safety features. The company continuously explores new solar power solutions, energy-efficient lift motors, and eco-friendly battery production methods to minimise its environmental impact.

Unitech's introduction of IoT-enabled elevators and extended battery backup technology has already positioned it as a market leader. With plans to launch a Solar PV Model, the company is gearing up for its next growth phase, focusing on renewable energy and sustainable power solutions.

Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability

Beyond business, Unitech remains committed to environmental sustainability and social impact initiatives. The company ensures that its lift motors consume minimal power while handling heavy loads and that its battery production process reduces harmful emissions.

In its ongoing efforts to support education, Unitech donates smart TVs to tribal and government schools in the Shahpur and Kasara regions every 1-2 months, bridging the digital divide for underprivileged students.

The Road Ahead

With an ambitious roadmap for the future, Unitech is focused on long-term growth and technological innovation. The company is actively expanding its product range, adapting to emerging trends, and training employees in new digital skills to stay ahead in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

By continuously pushing the boundaries of engineering excellence, customer satisfaction, and sustainability, Unitech Power Solutions remains a trusted name committed to delivering quality in everything it does.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)