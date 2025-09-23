Universal Business School Achieves Placement Success with Top Packages in Marketing & Finance

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 23: University Business School has come out as a top quality institution in equipping students to take up positions in the corporate world with a remarkable placement rate in the current academic year. Some top recruiters included Amazon, Google, Flipkart, Carriers, Deloitte and many more. This spectacular achievement underscores the good industry linkage and holistic curriculum in the institution, especially in high demand areas such as marketing and finance where the institution graduates take the best packages.

Impressive Placement Statistics

Placement season at Universal Business School Maharashtra has presented exceptional performance by putting eligible students in employment offers with the top companies. The highest international salary was recorded to be Rs. 1 Crore and highest domestic package reaching USD 3000 and highest international package was recorded to be USD 3000. The average salary for the top 50% of students was at Rs. 13.42 Lakhs and the overall median was at Rs. 7.85 Lakhs with the experienced students getting the best salary increments. The highest stipend offered for internships went up to USD 500 per month, and students had an average of 14 interviews. Top salaries in specialisation were Rs. 42.33 Lakhs in Marketing, Rs. 40.32 Lakhs in Finance, Rs. 30.06 Lakhs in Operations, Rs. 15.10 Lakhs in Logistics & Supply, Rs. 12 Lakhs in Media and 10 Lakhs in HR. These findings demonstrate the high rate of connection between the institution and the best recruiters and its commitment to equipping students with competitive jobs across 1430 companies that visited the campus and held 334 interviews.

Strengths in Marketing and Finance Programs

Universal Business School Mumbai programs focus on the latest knowledge in marketing strategies, digital analytics, and consumer behavior to help students succeed in changing markets. Alumni usually find jobs in digital marketing, market research, and brand management of leading companies. The specialization in finance includes the study of investment banking, financial modeling and risk management, which result in corporate finance and investment advisory. Such programs combine case studies, simulations and guest lectures of industry professionals, they make students job ready on the first day.

Campus Advantages and Industry Ties

With a serene and well-accessible campus, Universal Business School Karjat has a state-of-the-art facility with modern amenities such as smart classrooms, research centers, and recreational areas that promote the holistic development of students. Good collaboration with more than 200 businesses give the students internship opportunities, live projects, and mentorship programs.

Affiliation and Future Prospects

Being part of the Universal AI University, it also integrates artificial intelligence and new technologies into its coursework, providing students with an advantage in the technologically-driven sector. The affiliation amplifies the learning process through interdisciplinary programs that combine business knowledge with AI solutions to enable the future generation to tackle the challenges.

Universal Business School has remained a standard in management education with the success rate in placements highlighting a focus on student outcomes. The future marketers and finance students will have an excellent chance to get experience with unattainable opportunities and a history of success and creativity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)