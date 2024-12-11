Universal Sompo General Insurance Invited Policyholders & Claimants for interaction to its Corporate Office in Mumbai

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Universal Sompo General Insurance welcomed policyholders and claimants for interaction, to its new progressive corporate office in Mumbai. This provided an opportunity to connect with its honoured customers and understand their views on product offerings and claims services. The day was marked by a sense of community and collaboration, with policyholders and claimants from diverse backgrounds coming together to celebrate the company's continued commitment to delivering customer-centric insurance solutions and timely services.

The new creative office space is bringing the company even closer to its customers and partners, while deeply aligning with the evolving needs of the market. Throughout the day, the leadership team engaged in meaningful conversations with its customers, claimants, and various stakeholders to better understand the challenges they face and gain valuable insights into customer perceptions of the company's offerings.

Sharad Mathur, Managing Director & CEO of Universal Sompo, shared his views, "Interacting with our valued policyholders and claimants has been a great pleasure for us. The new innovative office features our ongoing commitment to advancing a dynamic, collaborative environment that will drive exceptional services for our customers. As we continue to adopt new technologies and innovations, we remain focused on simplifying and enhancing the insurance process for both our customers and channel partners."

Further reinforcing its customer-first approach, Universal Sompo recently unveiled two cutting-edge technological solutions: Universal i Assess and Universal i Gen. These innovations are designed to transform the claims settlement process, enabling surveyors to instantly assess damages and calculate claim estimates in real-time. By integrating advanced AI, these tools aim to dramatically reduce the time required for claims processing, speeding up settlements and improving the overall customer experience.

Universal Sompo is a JV of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investments, and a global insurer, SOMPO. The company is headquartered in Mumbai and has 185 offices countrywide with representation through its digitally enabled employees across over 300 locations. It has a strong distribution network of Agents, Point of Salespersons, Bank Branches, Automobile Dealers, Brokers, Common Service Centres, and Digital Platforms/ e-Commerce players. The company offers 234 IRDAI-approved products, and 1494 Add-on covers, ranging from Motor, Accident & Health, Home for Individuals, Shopkeepers Packages, Crop and other non-life packages for SMEs, Fire, Marine, Engineering, Employee Benefits, Project Insurance, Liability, and other special products for Corporates. Microinsurance covers the Rural segment.

For more information, please visit us at www.universalsompo.com.

