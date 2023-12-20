Unleash Joy in Every Month: VOSD 2024 Calendar Featuring Adorable Dogs - Now Available Exclusively on VOSD.STORE

SRV Media

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 20: The most-awaited calendar for dog lovers in India, the VOSD Annual Calendar, is now on sale at https://shop.vosd.in/. The calendar gives a glimpse into their lives and tells the story of the 12 most special dogs of the 1400 rescued dogs currently at the VOSD Sanctuary run by the VOSD Trust. Each year, the VOSD Calendar is made on a specific theme, highlighting the work of the VOSD Trust, India's largest dog rescue.

The VOSD Calendar funds VOSD Rescue, run by the VOSD Trust. Over 30,000 dogs have been rescued across India by the VOSD Trust over the past 10 years. VOSD brings to the VOSD Sanctuary at least 1 dog per day from across various cities and towns in India, and VOSD facilitates the transport of all rescued dogs through rail, road, or air, depending on case requirements.

VOSD TRUST also runs India's largest referral veterinary hospital for dogs. VOSD Sanctuary only admits dogs that vets won't treat in different parts of India or their owners won't. It can be a lack of intent, expertise, money, or all of the above. The VOSD Sanctuary Hospital has India's most sophisticated, state-of-the-art rehabilitation and medical facilities.

VOSD Sanctuary currently has 1400 resident dogs. The VOSD Sanctuary has specialized accommodation, medical facilities, and care protocols for the lifelong care of

* Paraplegic dogs

* Blind dogs

* Quadriplegic dogs

* Dogs in critical renal or liver care

* Dogs in critical heart care

With no government funding, VOSD is largely dependent on individual donations from compassionate animal lovers and organizations so that we can continue to grow and build to save more dogs, who continue to endure sickness, starvation, diseases, apathy, and cruelty on Indian streets.

For more information, Email at: info@vosd.in

Address: VOSD.store, c/o VOSD Corporation, 116, Tower B, Carlton Towers, HAL Airport Road, Bengaluru - 560008.

