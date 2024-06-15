Unlock USD 50,000 in Rewards with BitDelta Trade-a-Thon

PNN

Bucharest [Romania], June 15: As part of its continuous effort in growing a vibrant community of traders and crypto-savvy people, BitDelta is launching yet another trading competition, with an overall prize pool of USD 50,000.

Campaign Period: June 10 - June 24, 2024

The competition is open to both existing and new users, and the top 15 traders will have the chance to win a share of USD 50,000.

Here's what you need to do to take part of the competition:

* Sign up and get verified if you are new to BitDelta.

* Complete basic KYC.

* Deposit a minimum of USD 50 into your spot wallet.

* Make at least 5 trades on the selected asset pairs.

Tokens to Trade

BitDelta is kicking off the summer season in style, with the most popular spot pairs to be traded:

* Bitcoin (BTC/USDT)

* Ethereum (ETH/USDT)

* Solana (SOL/USDT)

* Ripple (XRP/USDT)

* Avalanche (AVAX/USDT)

Winners will be selected based on the following criteria: KYC status, trading volume, and compliance to T & Cs.

It is important to note that BitDelta is not directly or indirectly associated with the promotion of any of the mentioned tokens - specifically BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, and AVAX.

BitDelta holds no vested interest in their respective protocols or liquidity pools.

The campaign is strictly for spot trading of the mentioned token pairs on BitDelta. It does not involve or promote any underlying associations with these tokens' liquidity pools or the broader protocols of Solana Blockchain or Ripple.

The AVAX token campaign is limited to spot trading and does not engage with or endorse its lending-based DeFi aspects. Always consider the security disclaimers and the volatile nature of these tokens when trading.

About BitDelta

BitDelta is a versatile trading platform that caters to both retail and institutional traders. It allows users to trade a wide range of assets including cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, and derivatives. The platform offers a comprehensive trading experience through a range of features including but not limited to:

* Spot Trading

* Derivatives Trading

* Buy Crypto with Card

* Token Launchpad Services

* SafePass

With a focus on security, BitDelta offers robust encryption and institutional-grade protection to safeguard user transactions and data. The platform is designed to provide a seamless trading experience, supporting cross-asset trading and offering features like algo trading and more. BitDelta, as an offshore regulated platform, is dedicated to enhancing user engagement and investment capabilities across multiple financial markets.

To learn more about BitDelta, visit:

Website: https://bitdelta.com/en

X: https://x.com/bitdelta

Telegram: https://t.me/bitdelta

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bitdelta_global/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bitdelta/about/

